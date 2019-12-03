Global Potassium Gluconate Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Potassium Gluconate Market Report and 2020 Outlook”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Potassium gluconate is a mineral class drug that is specifically used to treat hypokalemia (a state in which potassium deficiency occurs in the blood stream). Potassium gluconate helps with the appropriate functioning of cells, kidney, heart, muscles, and nerves. Low potassium levels include weakness, fatigue, or weakening of reflexes; in this condition, the patient is treated with potassium gluconate drugs. This report focuses on Potassium Gluconate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potassium Gluconate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

AstraZeneca plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vectura Group plc

Pfizer Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oral

Parenteral

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

