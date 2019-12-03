/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spinal cord stimulation (SCS) market has observed healthy growth in the past few years and estimations are made that the market would bolster its growth during the forecasted period (2019-2023) also at an escalating growth rate.

The SCS market growth is expected to be supported by various growth drivers such as escalating obese population, upsurge in minimally invasive surgery, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare spending, rising prevalence of neuropathic pain, an increasing number of spinal injury and many other factors.



Conversely, the growth of global spinal cord stimulation (SCS) market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the primary challenges faced by the market are a legal obligation and side effects of spinal cord stimulation leading to limited acceptability of the same amongst patients.

The rise in adoption of surgical robots, innovative product launches such as Proclaim XR and 7D surgical systems and efforts by major players to expand presence in the market through M&A are some of the latest trends existing in the market.



The global spinal cord stimulation (SCS) market includes players like Abbott Laboratories Inc. (St. Jude Medical), Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation and Nevro Corporation whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Pain: An Overview

2.1.1 Chronic Pain Disorders

2.2 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS): An Overview

2.2.1 Types of Spinal Cord Stimulator

2.3 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Features: An Overview

2.4 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Segmentation: An Overview

2.5 Advantages & Disadvantages of Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Value

3.2 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: Disease Indication Analysis

3.2.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Disease Indication

3.2.2 Global Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Failed Back Syndrome Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Unsuccessful Disc Surgery Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Degenerative Disc Disease Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Other SCS Disease Indication Market by Value

3.3 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: Product Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Product Type

3.3.2 Global SCS Rechargeable Product Market by Value

3.3.3 Global SCS Non-Rechargeable Product Market by Value

3.4 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: Regional Analysis

3.4.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Value

4.2 Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Value

4.3 Middle East & Africa Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Middle East & Africa Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Value

4.4 Asia Pacific Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Value

4.5 Latin America Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Escalating Obese Population

5.1.2 Upsurge in Minimally Invasive Surgery

5.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

5.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Neuropathic Pain

5.1.6 Increasing Number of Spinal Cord Injuries

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Legal Obligation

5.2.2 Effects of Spinal Cord Stimulation

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Surgical Robots

5.3.2 Proclaim XR

5.3.3 7D Surgical System

5.3.4 Attempts by Major Players to Strengthen Presence in the Market



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc. (St. Jude Medical)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Medtronic PLC

7.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.4 Nevro Corporation



