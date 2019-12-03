Rostelecom Partners with Juniper Networks to Build IP Transport Backbone for Next-Generation Services

Russia’s Largest Digital Services Provider Upgrades to Increase Capacity, Support More Bandwidth, Improve Service and Reduce Power Consumption

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has provided a major infrastructure upgrade to Russia’s largest digital services provider, Rostelecom. The contract is a large scale modernization using Juniper Networks’ MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform and PTX Series Packet Transport Routers to improve one of the key communication transport backbones across Russia.



Rostelecom is the largest digital services provider in Russia, leading Russian broadband Internet access and subscription television markets with over 13.1 million of broadband Internet users and 10.3 million subscription television users of which over 5.5 million are using Interactive TV service.

Rostelecom is a major customer for Juniper’s infrastructure and regional communication networks across Russia. The upgrade enables the modernization of Rostelecom’s original network with the MX960 and PTX10008, which have already successfully performed during peak demand from the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and Universiade 2019 (The World University Games).

News highlights:

Juniper Networks has installed MX960 and PTX10008 routers for Rostelecom’s modernization upgrade.

Rostelecom has immediately saved over five percent on operational expenses due to lower power consumption and improved network efficiency.

The “One Junos” OS experience across both the original and new infrastructure enabled the older T Series routers to be seamlessly ‘recycled’ with full backward and forward compatibility to other parts of the network with lower traffic loads.

Rostelecom has renewed its service agreement for three years with Juniper’s best in class services support for more than 14,000 network nodes. With this agreement, Rostelecom will improve network performance with technical support, as Juniper’s resident engineers are located in different regions and they will adapt configuration to get best performance from network, and also improve its processes in its branch offices. Rostelecom aims to mitigate risk, getting support in case of outages and will have a recovery plan in place.

Supporting Quotes:

“Our main priority was to upgrade to equipment that is highly reliable under harsh operating conditions and a high traffic load. In the process, we experienced a lower incident rate, delivered new services and functions and reduced power and warranty support costs, while enabling us to repurpose the existing equipment to other parts of the network. Although this was a major upgrade, by continuing to use Juniper’s routing portfolio we have minimized cost and disruption to our network, while maximizing efficiency for our customers and our business. Rostelecom is also extremely pleased to continue to work with our trusted partner, Juniper.”

- Vadim Nikonov, Director of Backbone Networks Department, Rostelecom

“We have had a trusted relationship with Rostelecom for many years. This was a major infrastructure project, resulting in a versatile modernization upgrade that is already delivering positive results based on Rostelecom’s objectives. It is the result of a thorough understanding of Rostelecom’s needs and we look forward to continuing to work with them as they deliver a rich customer experience.”

- Yarob Sakhnini, Vice President, Sales, Emerging Markets, EMEA, Juniper Networks

