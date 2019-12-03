Dental Anesthetics Market By Share, Size, Regional Segment, Research Analysis, SWOT Analysis Report Forecast To 2027

Dental Anesthetics Market - 2019-2027

A new market study on the Global Dental Anesthetics Market

Dental Anesthetics Market - 2019-2027



Market Overview: Dental Anesthesia

The global dental anesthetics market was valued at around USD 830 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 Bn in 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The astounding growth in the demand for painless treatments, along with an increase in the rate of surgeries to treat dental conditions, has resulted in an inevitable growth of the dental anesthetics market. Owing to its diverse applications in the field of oral care and dentistry, dental anesthetics are seeing an upward trend along with the increased frequency of dental checkups, multiplying investments within dental care research. Underpinned by an increasingly growing global economy, the dental anesthetics market is also seeing a surge due to the increasing demand for geriatric dental and oral care with increasing life expectancy. The increasing awareness in the general public towards appropriate oral and dental care, increasing life expectancy, along with an increasing number of geriatric treatment awareness are acting as key enablers for this market, furthered by the increasing research and application areas.

Top Manufacturer In Dental Anesthetic Industry:

Astra Zeneca

Septodont

Dentsply Sirona

GlaxoSmithKline

Gilead Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

The use of dental anesthetics in Non-Surgical Periodontal Treatment (NSPT) remains the dominant field application for the market.

Anesthetics are chemical substances used in medical care to induce a partial or complete loss of sensation. Local anesthetics only induce loss of sensation in the target area, while general anesthetics can be used to completely sedate a patient if injected within their bloodstream. Dental anesthetics are used to induce a partial or full numbness of either specific regions or the entire oral cavity of a patient. It is usually injected into the gum or the cheek, depending on the kind of treatment the patient is subject to. Dental anesthetics are increasingly being used in nonsurgical periodontal treatments (NSPT). NSPTs such as scaling and root planing are gaining popularity as non-invasive procedures to better one’s dental health. The most common dental anesthetic used is lidocaine, with a half-life period of about 2 hours within the human body.

Based on usage type, injectable dental anesthetics form the lion’s share of the overall market by sales, comprising over a whopping 80% of all dental anesthetics sales.

The wide range of applications dental anesthetics have in the field of oral and dental care is the sole dominant driver of their growth in tandem with the growth of the dental care industry. With increasing awareness in the general public about the importance and criticality of oral health globally, the sheer number of dental checkups is expected to spike in the coming years. This will directly lead to greater cases of dental diagnosis which would, therefore, require treatment. Already increasing numbers of the cases of gingivitis, periodontitis, and oral cancers are currently driving the demand for dental anesthetics all round.

The use of tobacco – in the form of both chewable and smoking – has been demonstrated to be directly tied to an increase in dental disorders. The increasing use of tobacco, along with continually transforming eating habits, oral care habits, and cultural shifts in societies are expected to fuel the growth of the demand for dental anesthetics. The increasingly maturing population of economically stable markets such as Europe and Japan, along with the requirement for geriatric oral care and treatment, have provided a boost to the market and can serve as opportunities for global players to plug into the region-specific demands.

North America takes the cake

The dental anesthetics market is geographically split primarily into 3 dominant regions – North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Over 25% of the revenues of the dental anesthetics market globally stem from the North America region, driven mainly by the matured oral care market greater awareness among the population. Comprising Canada and the USA, the North American market has had a continuing demand for dental care. The sheer scientific and medical innovation local to the region has only furthered the availability of better care and increased the awareness about the merits and the necessities of wholesome oral care. Following North America are Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The increasingly maturing population in these markets – stemming from countries such as Japan and England – is expected to increase the demand for geriatric dental care, including treatments such as tooth restoration and dental root canal. The need for painless surgeries is especially high with geriatric patients, further cementing the need for dental anesthetics.

The Indian subcontinent is likely to be a key market for dental anesthetics in the long term. Cultural habits thoroughly strewn with the consumption of tobacco-based products have started to cause an increase in the cases of oral disorders across the subcontinent. The historically low awareness and regard for oral health are now being phased out with an increasingly young and educated population with scientific and clinical temperament. The demand for dental care is only poised to increase in the subcontinent due to the aforementioned factors. Both surgical and nonsurgical procedures will be at the forefront of the market, furthering the demand for dental anesthetics. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region has been witnessing the lowest demand for dental anesthetics, and thereby inadequate attention from key global suppliers. While Africa owes its woes to the unstable political situation, the situation in the Middle East is gradually expected to improve with the increasing demand for dental care and hygiene.



