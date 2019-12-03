Orthopedic Medical Robots Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market

Orthopedic medical robots have created a revolution in the orthopedic surgical industry. These machines enable the surgeons to perform procedures with utmost accuracy and efficiency. They are highly reliable and superior to the traditional orthopedic techniques. In 2019, the orthopedic medical robots have been increasingly adopted across the world. This is expected to grow at an excellent CAGR through the forecast period. By 2026, most of the complicated orthopedic surgical techniques will be performed by medical robots.

Rise in musculoskeletal diseases and constraints in traditional techniques are said to be the driving factors for the global orthopedic medical robots market growth. These robots can be used in spine and knee replacement surgeries among several other procedures. In addition, hospitals and people are preferring minimal invasive techniques since they cause least discomfort which is another reason for the growth of this market. Increase in accidents and fall among the younger population is causing Trauma Spinal Injury, fueling the orthopedic medical robots industry.

However, the industry players are very concerned about the high costs of the robotic systems. Moreover, people in the middle and low-income economies are yet to accept orthopedic medical robots for their surgeries due to the safety perception associated with the same. Not all patients are comfortable with and open to the robotic procedure. These are some of the restraints to the global orthopedic medical robots market growth.

Key Players of Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market =>

Ekso Bionics, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N., Zimmer Biomet, General Electric, Think Surgical Inc, Omni, and Others.

Segmentation

The orthopedic medical robots market can be fragmented based on:

Product type: Systems, Instruments and Accessories

Instruments and Accessories segment leads with the largest market share. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Increase in the hip replacement surgeries is driving the market. However, the systems segment is also not lagging; it is picking speed rapidly.

Anatomy: Lower extremities, Upper extremities, Others

The upper extremities segment can be further fragmented into elbow, wrist, shoulder and hand. The lower extremities segment involves knee, ankle, foot, hip and others; this segment is growing rapidly due to the increase in hip, trauma and knee surgeries and the trend is expected to continue. The knee and shoulder sub-segments are leading the market with astounding market shares.

End-users: Orthopedic clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers.

Application: Surgery and rehabilitation.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share owing to the enhanced healthcare infrastructure, educated population and their improved affordability as well as increased acceptance of robotic systems for knee, hip and spine related surgeries in the region. European region follows closely since there is a high percentage of the aged population that requires bone-related procedures. Asia-Pacific is also seen as a good market for the orthopedic medical robots industry due to the growing population and a steep rise in accidents and fall in the region.

Latest Industry News

Companies in the orthopedic medical robots industry are coming up with advanced systems for treating knee and hip pain. Research and Development is going on in full swing to transform the surgical platforms for the good. In March 2019, a prototype of an ortho-surgery robot was displayed at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons Conference, and it is expected to be launched in 2020.



