Automotive Carbon Fiber Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market

The Automotive carbon fiber is a material of lightweight, maintains a high robustness characteristic that helps to enhance the design and performance in the field of automotive. The carbon fiber provides services that include development in functional operations, structure, and many other properties. Basically, carbon fiber is used in the automotive sector to make the vehicle cost-effective, safer, cleaner, and lighter. The carbon fiber is widely known as graphite fiber. This kind of fiber is stronger than steel.

The reduction of the weight of a vehicle leads to the increasing fuel efficiency of the vehicle. In the automotive industry, many vehicle manufacturing companies adopted the use of carbon fiber that is a major key propeller that helps to increase the growth of the market of automotive carbon fiber. The composition of carbon fiber leads to reduce weight up to 50%, where it was resulting in an increase in fuel efficiency up to 35% without hampering the performance of the vehicle.

The survey report of the automotive carbon fiber market depends upon some significant aspects like the volume of production that refers to the demand for the product for giving high comfort. The volume of consumption depends on the needs of global population. The production of the maximum number of vehicles and awareness regarding the benefits of using carbon fiber in the automotive sector are propelling the market growth of the product in recent years.

Key Players of Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market =>

Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc., A&P Technology Inc, DowAksa USA LLC, Solvay, Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited, Cytec Industries Inc, and among others.

Market Segments of Automotive Carbon Fiber Market

The global market of automotive carbon fiber segmented depending upon its application that collectively includes exterior, interior, powertrain cowl, structural assembly, and others, including pressure vessel and lower body part of the system. The exterior application was gained a maximum share of the market in the past years. The body panel from carbon fiber is lighter, stronger, and performance-oriented in comparison to steel and aluminum body panel.

It depends upon the material, and the carbon fiber is segmented into various types that include thermoplastics of long fiber and short fiber, sheet molding compound, and others.

Geographical Regions of Automotive Carbon Fiber Market

The geographical regions of the automotive carbon fiber market include the leading countries of North America. Southeast Asia, Asia-Pacific. Several states of Central and South America. And the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and GCC Countries from the Middle East and Africa. The Chinese market is considered as a leading shareholder of the market globally. The demand for the product in the Asia Pacific region fulfilled by the leading countries of it like China, India, Japan, and others.

Industry News

The Global Market of automotive carbon fiber is growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% and currently witnessing the market growth and will generate revenue of more than its expectation during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Global Market of the automotive carbon fiber was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2019. The market size of the product in the North America region experiencing the maximum growth with the highest number of market share.



