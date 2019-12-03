Latex Balloons Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

A latex balloon is basically a latex membrane designed in a spherical shape with an elongated opening through which the air that is filled can be blown or pumped. Rubber balloons were invented in the early 19th century and have been in mass production ever since the onset of industrialization and have come along way in terms of the type and quality of material used. Latex balloons are nowadays commonly made from material that is derived from liquid rubber, which comes from the sap of rubber trees found mainly in Malaysia.

Latex balloons are inexpensive and they are not designed to last long and are not reusable too. Once inflated, the latex loses most of its elasticity over a period of time and becomes porous. The production of different coloured balloons makes use of pigment which is added to the latex mixture during the manufacturing process. Mostly used for recreational and decorative purposes for both indoor and outdoor usage, these are also used for brand advertising and other purposes as these can easily be printed upon.

The report on the global Latex balloons market shares detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the overall market. The major aspects that have been covered are growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks. The survey also projects the consumption of latex balloons in terms of the various submarkets and regional markets. The analysis of the competitive developments, such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market has also been provided. The strategic profiles of the key players with the business data and growth strategy analysis are presented in the market report.

Market Segmentation

The main latex balloon market segments have been classified based on the product type and application. The segment wise study has been done to study the growth in production and consumption with a comparative approach.

The market split based on the type includes:

Plain Latex Balloons - regular shaped balloons without any print material

Printed Latex Balloons - balloons with print on them and can also be in the shape of letters and numbers

Round Latex Balloons

Heart-Shaped Latex Balloons

Animal Shaped Latex Balloons

Other

The market split based on major applications:

Party & Celebration - used for decorative purposes

Advertisement - contain printed ads on them

Others

Regional Analysis

The global latex balloon market has been segmented and studied based on the major regional markets, production, apparent consumption, export and import of the end products. This report also studies the opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors which play an important role in this market. The supply chain, industrial chain, and end-users market analysis have been included in the market report. The key regions covered in the market report are Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The key player in each of these regions has been profiled in detail. The report also gives a comprehensive manufacturing cost analysis with the recent developments in the regional markets. The forecast for the latex balloon market has been given up to the year 2024.

Industry News

The century-old Pioneer Balloon Company which started out as Pioneer Rubber Company in Willard, Ohio, has recently acquired the Northstar Balloons. The company which produced latex gloves and balloons, with the gloves segment was bought over by Sherwood Medical products to aid the medical use of the products, is presently owned by Betty and Ted Vlamis who acquired it in 1979.

