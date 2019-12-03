Architecture Design Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Architecture design software is primarily used by most of the architects and civil engineers to create, visualize, view, and document modern and creative building designs with powerful 2D precision drafting and drawing tools. Additional capabilities of the architecture design software include drafting and designing automation, schedule management, process automation, and customizable and personalised environments. Main products included in this category provide an advanced repertoire of 2D and 3D design and drafting tools that assist architects and civil engineers in the process of planning, scheduling, and executing detailed construction-related drawings.

Using customized and personalized environments, Architecture design software allows professional architects to simulate real-world and highly complex obstacles, assisting provide advanced problem-solving capacities. Some products, identical to those in Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) and General-Purpose CAD groups, including 3D modelling integrations and capabilities, enabling for an outstanding ability to generate and visualize sophisticated construction designs. Architecture design software has advanced capabilities that are specifically designed and developed for professional architects. These tools offer high-quality documentation and scheduling abilities to professional architects.

The market report provides a detailed overview of the structure and scope of the global Architecture Design Software Market. Also, the report provides a product overview and scope of Architecture Design Software at the company, regional, and global levels. The report includes detailed information on the present market trends, dynamics, and competitive landscape. While covering the market dynamics, the market report covers major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that can affect the growth of the Architecture Design Software Market. The report also includes investment recommendations and crucial insights for the new market entrants and individuals who are interested in this industry.

Key Players

Graphisoft

Microspot

BigTime Software

Bluebeam Software

ActCAD

Trimble

SmartDraw

Streamtime

BQE Software

Bentley Systems

Corel

Asynth

Clearview Software

Base Builders

Nanosoft

Chief Architect

ProgeSOFT

SKYSITE

Vectorworks

Autodesk

Drawboard

Newforma

Dixon & Moe

RoomSketcher

ETeks

Floorplanner

Elecosoft

SoftPlan Systems

Market Segmentation

The global Architecture Design Software Market has been segmented and analysed based on major product types, applications, regional markets, and competitors. The market report includes comprehensive information on the product outlook, demand and consumption rate, cost analysis, and software development strategies. The major application segments of the global Architecture Design Software Market are analysed based on the outlook and scope. Based on product type, the global Architecture Design Software Market has been segmented into-

Basic(Under $15/Month)

Standard($15-30/Month)

Senior($30+/Month)

These are the packages of Architecture Design Software that organisations can select as per their operational and business requirements.

Based on applications, the global Architecture Design Software Market has been segmented into-

Buildings and Facilities

Electric and Gas Utilities

Government

Mapping and Surveying

Mining

Rail and Transit

Roads and Highways

Regional Overview

While covering the competitive landscape of the industry, the report highlights detailed information about major market participants operating at a regional and global level, their company outlook, production cost, and revenue. The report on the global architecture design software market covers the regional markets of North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The Asia-Pacific Architecture Design Software market is expected to occupy more market share in the coming years, particularly in China, India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, particularly the United States, will, however, play a significant role in market development which cannot be ignored. Any changes from the United States can influence the development of Architecture Design Software.

Industry News

Infurnia, a leading architecture and interior design software startup has reportedly raised US$200,000. Infurnia's advanced and highly efficient features enable architects and designers to effectively collaborate on the same project at the same time. To implement this sophisticated capability, the startup company has partnered with the major interior design businesses like HomeLane and LivSpace.

