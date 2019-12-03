Ambassador of Belarus S.Terentyev presents Credentials to the President of Egypt

On December 2, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, presented his Credentials to the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

During the ceremony, the Ambassador of Belarus and the President of Egypt exchanged views on the state and prospects of developing bilateral relations. The parties noted the friendly nature of the Belarusian-Egyptian interaction, as well as mutual readiness to contribute to its further strengthening.



