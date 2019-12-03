Application Gateway Service Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The Application Gateway Service is a load balancer of the web traffic that helps in the enabling and managing of the traffic to the web applications of any individual. The Traditional load balancers are capable of operating at the transport layer that includes the OSI layer 4 - TCP and the UDP and routes the traffic, based on the source of the IP address and the port to a destination of the IP address and the port.

The Application Gateway Service helps you in making the routing decisions that are based on the additional attributes of an HTTP request that includes the URI path or the host headers. For example, the routing of the traffic based on the incoming of the URL. So if the images are in the incoming URL, the routing of the traffic to a specific set of servers can be done that is also known as the pool and is specially configured for the images. If the video is in the form of the URL, the traffic routed to another pool that is optimized for other videos.

The Application Gateway Service supports the SSL/TLS termination at the gateway, after which the traffic generally flows as unencrypted to the backend servers. The feature allows the web servers to be unburdened from the costly encryption and decryption overhead. Whereas sometimes the unencrypt communication to the servers is not accepted as an option. These can be because of the requirements of security, compliance requirements, and the applications that may only be received through a secured connection. The application gateway supports the end to end SSL/TLS encryption only for these types of applications.

Market Segmentation of the Global Application Gateway Service Market

The Global Application Gateway Service Market has been segmented depending upon their types. The different significant kinds of segments of the Application Gateway Service are the Consulting, the Integration and Deployment, and the Support and Maintenance services.

Major Geographical Regions of the Application Gateway Service Market

Based on the regional segmentation, the Global Market of the Application Gateway Service includes the countries like the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Russia, China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and GCC Countries from the regions like the North America, Central & South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Industry Insights

The Global Market for Application Gateway Service is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecasting period for the generation of revenue, which was more than the anticipated value of the year 2024 of 2.5 Billion USD. The Global Market of Application Gateway Service was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2019 with revenue of 1.6 Billion USD. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Application Gateway Service is termed as 2019-2024.

