Global Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Overview, Size, Share and Company Profiles Analysis

The global pharma microbiology testing kits market was valued at about $4.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $6.22 billion at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pharma microbiology testing kits market is expected to grow to $6.22 billion at a rate of about 10.3% through 2022. The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is one of the prime drivers of pharma microbiology testing kits market. Limited shelf life of microorganisms and microbiology reagents acts a major restraint on pharma microbiology testing kits market.

The pharma microbiology testing kits are used to detect the microbial limits among drugs, vaccines and other biologics. The related services includes only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Pharmaceutical microbiology testing includes bio burden testing, sterility testing, environmental testing, endotoxin testing and others.

The global pharma microbiology testing kits market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The pharma microbiology testing kits market is segmented into endotoxin testing, sterility testing, microbial examination, environmental monitoring, and others.

By Geography - The global pharma microbiology testing kits is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America pharma microbiology testing kits market accounts the largest share in the global pharma microbiology testing kits market.

Trends In The Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market

Outsourcing of microbiological testing to contract testing laboratories is becoming popular in the pharma microbiology testing kits market. Outsourcing of routine microbiological testing activities controls and ensures better quality and safety of raw materials, intermediates, and finished products.

Potential Opportunities In The Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, increasing population and increasing awareness about healthcare, the scope and potential for the global pharma microbiology testing kits market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, ThermoFisher Scientific and Lucideon.

Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharma microbiology testing kits market overviews, analyzes and forecasts pharma microbiology testing kits market size and growth for the global pharma microbiology testing kits market, pharma microbiology testing kits market share, pharma microbiology testing kits market players, pharma microbiology testing kits market size, pharma microbiology testing kits market segments and geographies, pharma microbiology testing kits market trends, pharma microbiology testing kits market drivers and pharma microbiology testing kits market restraints, pharma microbiology testing kits market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The pharma microbiology testing kits market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

