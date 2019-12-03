Six Axis Welding Robots Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

A process where two materials are joined together by heating and cooling the materials in the presence of filler material is called welding. Robots designed and programmed specifically to perform welding operations are called welding robots and as such are normally faster than human operators. The quality of the weld performed by a robot is also considerably better than what a human performs. Six axis welding robots are capable of welding in the x, y, and z planes while also being able to pitch, roll and yaw.

The speed of the entire welding process increases and fewer mistakes are made. The six axis welding robots do not require breaks, which means that production can continue for the whole day, resulting in an increase in productivity. The time and skill to manually weld materials is high and also dangerous. A welding robot considerably reduces the cost required while also being protected. Accident-related costs reduce considerably as there is no insurance that has to be paid out. The report published on the global Six axis welding robots market presents detailed information on the current market trends, market dynamics, and growth prospects.

The report on the global six-axis welding robot market is a comprehensive analysis of the market and its different segments and is compiled from different data sources. The supply chain is analyzed thoroughly starting from the procurement of raw materials all the way to the end retailer. An analysis of the cost structure required to manufacture six axis welding robots is carried out along with the analysis of the manufacturing process. The market data for the global six axis welding robots market is presented from the year 2014 to the year 2019.

Market Segmentation

The global six axis welding robots market has been split into different segments according to the different types of welds that are performed by six axis welding robots and the various applications that six axis welding robots can be used for. Based on the different types of welds performed, the market is segmented into six axis welding robots that perform spot welding and arc welding. The various industries that use six axis welding robots in different applications include the car industry, ship industry, and the electrical industry among others. The market share for the different six-axis welding robot segments is presented from the year 2014 to the year 2019 and is forecast from 2019 to 2025.

Regional Overview

The global six-axis welding robot market can be divided into different regional market segments to ease the categorization process and to accurately predict the market share occupied by the different regions. The different regions that are presented in the report are Europe, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and China. The six-axis welding robot market share occupied by each of these regions from the year 2014 to 2019 is presented in the report after a comprehensive analysis of the data is carried out. This analysis also helps predict the market share from the year 2019 to the year 2025.

Industry News

KUKA has recently unveiled Ready2_grind, which is an automated grinding solution. The new solution integrates the precision of a robot and a 3M grinding tool. It features abrasives and has process expertise that can be used to fulfil different tasks. It can be used for welding and grinding applications in the automotive industry and also in the aerospace industry.

