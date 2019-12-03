Global FRP Poles Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

FRP stands for the fibreglass reinforced plastics. FRP poles are made up of polymer matrix reinforced with the fibres. The FRP poles usually have a high stiffness fibre blended with the suitable resin, which will form a grid or a rod. Usually, vinyl ester resin is combined with glass and is used to make FRP poles. FRP Poles have higher stiffness than other poles, which are primarily manufactured of carbon/epoxy. However, the carbon FRP rods are considered to have high stiffness.

FRP poles are considered to be more advantageous over steel, wood, and concrete poles. Some of the primary reasons behind this can be the high strength, easy installation property, high electric insulation properties, less cost of instalments, and smooth texture of ERP poles. The report provides a historical overview of FRP poles market between the years 2014-2018 and also highlights the scope of the FRP poles market during the forecast period 2019-2025. The report has also estimated the market value of FRP poles in the year 2019.

The report also throws light on the future market value prediction for the FRP poles during the forecast period 2019-2025. Further, the report has segmented the FRP poles market on the basis of applications, product types, companies, and the primary regions. The report on the global FRP poles market analysis provides an overview of market value, share, the volume of the global and regional market on the basis of product types, customers, production, and consumption and also highlights changes in the product price. The report provides detailed information on present market trends, opportunities, threats, drivers, restraints, and other influential factors while covering the market dynamics.

Key Players

RS Technologies Inc.

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

Geotek

Strongwell

Petrofisa do Brasil

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

Anil Rohit Group

Europoles GMBH

Market Segmentation

The market for FRP poles has been segmented on the basis of regions, product types, and applications of FRP poles. Segmentation of FRP poles markets is done on the basis of information that is collected from the local and international markets for FRP poles.

Based on the product types, the FRP poles market has been segmented into-

Pultrusion

Filament Winding

Centrifugal Casting

Further, the market for FRP poles has been segmented on the basis of applications and the report provides detailed information on the following segments-

Lighting

Telecommunication

Power transmission and distribution and others

FRP poles are commonly available in different distribution channels, including physical stores and online stores. By selling their products over the online channels, the market players get a chance to connect with a wider customer base and extend their online presence. The report also throws light on the subjects like the major players in the FRP poles markets. It provides data on some of the major companies that are associated with FRP poles globally and regionally.

Regional Overview

The report also provides information on the regional analysis of the FRP poles market that has been conducted based on the data collected from the local and international markets. The report categorizes the production, export and import, and the apparent consumption of FRP poles in different regions. The major regions or countries considered in this study are North America, Japan, China, and Europe. For each manufacturer operating in the FRP poles market, the report includes detailed information on production capacity, production policies, market ratio, market shares, and manufacturing sites in the global market. The report also throws light on subjects like market Drivers, trends, challenges, opportunities, and other critical factors that can affect the growth of the global FRP poles market.

Industry News

Rs Technology ln has announced the commercial release of their RS pole, which is made up of FRP fibre-reinforced polymer. The company had made its coupon sized flammability tests to know the fire performance of the utility poles. Some of the tests that are performed are UL 94 standard test for flammability of plastic materials, and ASTM D635-14 standard test method for the rate of burning or time of burning plastic in a horizontal position.

