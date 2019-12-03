Venison Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Global Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Venison is the meat of deer, goat, antelope or hares. But usually, venison is referred to as the deer meat. Venison has a fine taste and supple texture that results from the short, thin muscle fibres. This deer meat can be eaten as steaks, roasts, sausages, tenderloins and as minced meat. It is also considered healthy meat for consumption. Deer is usually an herbivorous animal that consumes grass and wild plants hence venison is also included as a part of a healthy diet for humans.

Venison has a high content of moisture and protein where the protein contains amino acids and is lower in calories, cholesterol and fats. It contains essential nutrients like iron, zinc, vitamin B2, selenium, phosphorous and niacin. A type of venison named as the Cervena venison is flavoured containing iron and calcium and weighs only one-fifth of the amount of fat that beef contains. As compared to beef or other animal meat, venison contains no steroids or growth hormones but contains naturally pasture-raised meat.

The global venison market report witnesses the growth of the venison market in the coming five years that will register a 4.2% CAGR and the global venison market size will reach US$1790.3 million by 2024 starting from US$1519.2 million in 2019. The report also contains a comprehensive overview analysis of the market shares, growth opportunities and restraints based on the product types, applications, key manufacturers and the key countries. The focus on the competition landscape, SWOT analysis and the development plans of the key players have also been mentioned in the report.

Venison market is becoming more mainstream day by day. The wide consumption of venison in the global regions is driving the market forward. The segmentation of the Venison market based on the type has been classified from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted until 2024, as:

Frozen Venison

Fresh Venison

Others

The market share of Fresh Venison is largest and is growing fast as mentioned in the market report.

And based on the application, the market has been segmented from 2014 to 2019 with the forecast period till 2024, as:

Retail and Grocery Store Chains

Foodservice Customers

Others

The Foodservice Customers hold the largest application market share segment and are the fastest-growing segment.

Regional Overview

Countries like Japan, China, Brazil, Canada, Korea, the United States, Mexico, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, Germany, Australia, India, UK, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, and Turkey are among the major centres for the growth of the venison market. The latest trends and the future prospects and the contribution of key players have been taken into consideration in the report. The key drivers influencing the market growth, opportunities and challenges and the potential risks faced by emerging key players are also highlighted in the market report. The impact of the regional companies on the present and future developments of the venison market is also studied.

Industry News

Deer hunters in the Michigan State have aimed to donate almost 58,000 pounds of venison and 100,000 to Michigan Sportsmen against Hunger, a nonprofit organization. This will be a record-breaking donation that will feed hungry families all across the state. The previous record was 208,580 meals which now will be 232,000 meals.

