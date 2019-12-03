Verve Announces VITALITY by Verve - Stem Cell and CBD Infused Skin Care Line

VITALITY by Verve product line VITALITY Eye Creme Vitality Vitamin C Serum

Verve expands product offering with VITALITY by Verve, a new brand dedicated to skin care with plant based stem cells, CBD and other natural minerals.

We are continually looking for new biotechnologies to combine with CBD. Skin is the largest organ of the human body and being able to nourish, enhance, and protect it just makes sense.” — Kiran RajBhandary

DALLAS, TX, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve Systems, LLC (Verve) is introducing VITALITY by Verve , a stem cell and CBD infused skin care line. Verve is a wellness company with seed-to-bottle CBD and plant-based stem cell formulations. Now offering natural, luxurious and effective skin care solutions in a variety applications. Verve is a leading performance and wellness brand providing myriad CBD and other health-based products in Athletic, Veteran and Neuro formulations. Co-founded by USAF Veteran Tim “TK” Klund and Gold Star Family Member Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, CEO and President, respectively.“While CBD can help with anxiety, sleep, pain, inflammation and other challenges, we wanted to continue to explore the benefits and inspire the industry with the development of CBD and plant-based stem cell skin care products”, said Verve CEO Tim “TK” Klund.“Our existing customers vary from athletes to veterans, and those who suffer neurological challenges”, stated Klund. He continued, “We know there is a wider application for CBD. The opportunity to combine other beneficial materials for a wider range of people and educate them on the benefits of CBD is how we will continue to lead the industry”.“Expanding our solutions… creating and launching a new brand, developing new relationships and meeting the needs of the public is in alignment with our wellness purpose” stated RajBhandary. “We are continually looking for new biotechnologies to combine with CBD. Skin is the largest organ of the human body and being able to nourish, enhance, and protect it just makes sense”, he added. Give your skin some love ”, concluded RajBhandary, “it is our VITALITY by Verve tag line, and for good reason”.About Verve Systems, LLCVerve Systems, LLC is a performance wellness company offering the highest quality, 100% responsibly manufactured CBD hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds, as well as a full line of 0% THC products. These include tinctures, topicals, tapes, and a full line of skin care products. The company also offers additional nutrient based products to enhance human performance, rest, recovery and optimization, with more in R&D. Learn more at: https://verveforever.com ###



