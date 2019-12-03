Hemostemix Announces Appointment of Director and Postponement of Annual and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemostemix Inc. (“Hemostemix” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: HEM; OTC: HMTXF), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments, announces the appointment of Mr. Bryson Goodwin as a director of the Company (“the “Board”) effective December 2, 2019, subject to customary TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval.

Mr. Goodwin is a practiced international executive with extensive experience in finance, sales, management, investor relations and operations with both private and public companies. Bryson’s experience has demonstrated an operational, market and banking track record in the technology, biotechnology and resource sectors. Over the course of Mr. Goodwin’s career, he has fostered an extensive high profile international association of contacts and close relationships through networking and proficient communication skills building performance driven teams.

Mr. Goodwin is the Managing Director of Synergy Capital Market Advisors, a boutique firm in Vancouver, BC Canada providing investment banking to predominantly small cap and early stage companies. The company focuses primarily on providing clients with merger and acquisition, private placement, financial restructuring, and general corporate financial advisory services.

Mr. Goodwin has been an Independent Director for Kopr Point Ventures, a publicly traded company on the CSE, since December 2018; and Stamper Oil & Gas, a publicly listed company of the TSXV, since March 2019. Mr. Goodwin has served as President and CEO for LeMare Gold Corp., a publicly listed company on the TSXV, since March 2019 and has been a Director of Letho Resources Corp since August 2015.

In addition, the Company also announces the postponement of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) originally scheduled for December 19, 2019, to an as-yet undetermined date.

The Company has postponed the Meeting as and until the Company explores and evaluates various position changes with the board of directors and key management team. The Meeting will be rescheduled for a date as yet to be determined, in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws, and the Company will deliver a new notice of Meeting, information circular and proxy to its shareholders in connection with the Meeting.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX INC.

Hemostemix is a publicly traded clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative blood- derived cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments. It is one of the first clinical- stage biotech companies to test a stem-cell therapy in an international, multicenter, Phase II clinical trial for patients with critical limb ischemia (“CLI”), a severe form of peripheral artery disease (“PAD”) caused by reduced blood flow to the legs. The Phase II trial targets a participant’s diseased tissue with proprietary cells grown from his or her blood that can support the formation of new blood vessels. The Company’s intellectual property portfolio includes over 50 patents issued or pending throughout the world. The Company is continuing research and development of its lead product, ACP-01 with other applications, including cardiovascular, neurological and vascular indications.

Contact:

David Wood, Director

Suite 1150, 707 – 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

(604) 720-7307

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur. Although Hemostemix believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of Hemostemix management on the date such statements were made. By their nature forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to fund operations, the ability to reconstitute its Board, the Company’s stage of development, future clinical trials and results, long-term capital requirements and future developments in the Company’s markets and the markets in which it expects to compete, risks associated with its strategic alliances and the impact of entering new markets on the Company’s operations. Each factor should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties are contained in the Company’s filing with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.



