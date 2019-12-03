FormFactor to Participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit 2019

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 8th Annual NYC Summit 2019, being held December 17, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel, New York City.



The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at http://investors.formfactor.com/

About The 8th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 16 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 16 management teams collectively hosting the 2019 NYC Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cohu (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO — formerly NANO/RTEC), PDF Solutions (PDFS), Photon Control (PHO.TO), and Veeco Instruments (VECO). Cowen is sponsoring the networking luncheon.

The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 6, 2019.

RSVP Contacts for 8th Annual NYC Summit 2019

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com .

