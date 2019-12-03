Ferroglobe Reports Third Quarter Results of 2019

/EIN News/ -- Sales of $381.7 million; Net Loss of $(140.1) million; Adjusted EBITDA of $(7.2) million

Q3 sales of $381.7 million, compared to $409.5 million in Q2 2019 and $524.4 million in Q3 2018



Q3 net loss of $(140.1) million compared to a net loss of $(43.7) million in Q2 2019 and a net loss of $(2.9) million in Q3 2018, with the Q3 2019 net loss including a goodwill impairment charge of $174.0 million

Q3 adjusted net loss attributable to Parent of $(16.1) million compared to a net loss of $(22.2) million in Q2 2019 and a net loss of $(0.1) million in Q3 2018

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $(7.2) million compared to $5.0 million in Q2 2019 and $43.9 million in Q3 2018

Successful closing of the divestiture of FerroAtlántica, S.A.U. on August 30, 2019, resulting in gross proceeds of $171.2 million and a profit on disposal of $80.7 million

Successful closing of a new, five-year $100 million North American asset-based revolving credit facility on October 11, 2019 and repayment of the Company’s previous revolving credit facility

Further operational changes announced to the global production platform in an effort to streamline operations, adapting production to reduced demand and decreasing inventory levels

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (throughout, “Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal, and a leading silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, today announced results for the third quarter of 2019.

Earnings Highlights

In Q3 2019, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(140.1) million, or $(0.83) per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, Q3 2019 net loss was $(16.1) million, or $(0.10) per share on a fully diluted basis.

Q3 2019 reported EBITDA was $(183.1) million, down from $(7.1) million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q3 2019 EBITDA was $(7.2) million, down from Q2 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of -1.9% for Q3 2019, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.2% for Q2 2019.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended $,000 (unaudited) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 * September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 * Sales $ 381,745 $ 409,479 $ 524,407 $ 1,238,615 $ 1,650,950 Net (loss) profit $ (140,139 ) $ (43,658 ) $ (2,916 ) $ (212,351 ) $ 98,728 Diluted EPS $ (0.83 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.23 ) $ 0.60 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to the parent $ (16,085 ) $ (22,221 ) $ (135 ) $ (60,200 ) $ 59,189 Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.36 ) $ 0.34 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,210 ) $ 5,035 $ 43,864 $ 1,152 $ 206,867 Adjusted EBITDA margin -1.9 % 1.2 % 8.4 % 0.1 % 12.5 %

* The amounts for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit / (loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Company’s Spanish hydroelectric plants

Pedro Larrea, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “The overall market weakness has adversely impacted our third quarter financials and is expected to linger for the remainder of 2019.” Mr. Larrea continued, “Although we are beginning to see some positive data points across our key products, we continue to right-size our cost structure and production platform in anticipation of demand and pricing uncertainty into 2020. The measures we are now taking are aimed at returning to positive cash-flow, and these operational changes should also help maximize our profitability as soon as the market environment improves.”

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash used in operations during Q3 2019 was $82.3 million, including a $66.2 million net movement in respect of securitized accounts receivable and interest and tax paid of $19.6 million.

Working capital increased from $410.4 million at June 30, 2019 to $578.7 million at September 30, 2019, driven by an increase in trade receivables of $181.7 million as a result of consolidating trade receivables sold pursuant to the Company’s accounts receivable securitization program. The securitized trade receivables were consolidated due to an amendment to the program in September 2019. Excluding the consolidation of the securitized trade receivables, working capital decreased from $410.4 million to $397.0 million.

Net debt was $368.3 million as of September 30, 2019, down from $478.3 million as of June 30, 2019.

Following a review of the carrying value of the Company’s assets as of September 30, 2019, in the light of prevailing market conditions, the Company has determined that the value of goodwill with respect to the Company’s US and Canadian operations has been impaired. Accordingly, we have recorded total impairment charges of $174.0 million, with $143.2 million allocated to Ferroglobe’s US operations and $30.8 million allocated to the Canadian operations, resulting in a revised goodwill carrying value of $29.7 million at September 30, 2019. A further review will be undertaken at year end.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer commented, “The entire management team is committed to returning the Company to profitability and delivering a healthier liquidity position and stronger balance sheet. The operational changes support the financial strategy and will help us achieve these goals.”

Successful closing of non-core asset divestitures

FerroAtlántica, S.A.U.

On August 30, 2019, Ferroglobe successfully completed and closed the previously-announced sale of its 100% interest in subsidiary FerroAtlántica, S.A.U. (“FerroAtlántica”), which includes ten hydroelectric power plants and the Cee-Dumbria ferroalloys factory, to affiliates of TPG Sixth Street Partners. The transaction, valued at €170 million ($189.0 million), provided the Company with gross proceeds of €154.0 million ($171.2 million), after closing adjustments.

Ultracore Polska ZOO

On September 28, 2019, Ferroglobe closed on the sale of its subsidiary Ultracore Polska ZOO, which manufactures cored wire in Poland, for net proceeds of $2.2 million.

Timberlands in South Africa

On October 4, 2019, Ferroglobe subsidiary, Silicon Smelters (Pty.) Ltd. completed the sale of its remaining timberlands in South Africa for net proceeds of ZAR 130 million ($8.58 million)

Pedro Larrea commented, “Non-core asset divestitures have been an important element of our cash generation initiatives this year. Of the assets we previously announced for sale, we have now closed on all but one transaction. The sale process for our French energy assets continues and will likely carry into next year. Additionally, we are reviewing our portfolio for additional assets which could be deemed non-core to the business and will provide an update should we move forward with any other disposals.”

Other recent developments

Ferroglobe continues to make progress with various initiatives to ‘right-size’ its operational footprint and enhance its financial position. These initiatives are aimed at balancing production with demand, improving the Company’s cost structure and generating cash.

On October 4, 2019, Ferroglobe announced further adjustments to its global production platform, to streamline operations, adapt production to reduced demand and release cash through the workdown of inventory. The announced changes reduce the Company’s global production capacity for silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys. In France, the Chateau-Feuillet, Montricher and Laudun facilities will reduce production. In North America, the Bécancour, Quebec and Bridgeport, Alabama facilities will reduce production in the near-term.

Most recently the Company has undertaken an extended outage at its Mo I Rana facility in Norway. Both furnaces (producing manganese alloys) were idled on October 28, 2019. Customer orders from this plant have been shifted to the other facilities in order to optimize the Company’s utilization, logistics and overall economics.

In the aggregate these measures will reduce the Company’s immediate production capacity across all major product categories. With these operational changes, Ferroglobe’s current silicon metal capacity (annualized run-rate) will decline to 186,000 tons, down 56,000 tons from 242,000 tons at the end of Q3 2019. Silicon-based alloys capacity will decline to 354,000 tons, down 88,000 tons from 442,000 tons at the end of Q3 2019. Lastly, the Company’s manganese-based alloys capacity will decline to 538,000 tons, down 125,000 tons from 663,000 tons at the end of Q3 2019.

On October 11, 2019, Ferroglobe completed the closing of a new five year $100 million North American asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL”), replacing the Company’s revolving credit facility (“RCF”). The replacement of the RCF marks an important step in the Company’s overall strategy to de-risk the balance sheet. The new ABL has no leverage-based or financial-based covenants and offers reduced liquidity requirements as compared to the prior RCF, thereby enhancing the Company’s flexibility.

Discussion of Third Quarter 2019 Results

Sales

Sales for Q3 2019 were $381.7 million, a decrease of 6.8% compared to $409.5 million in Q2 2019. For Q3 2019, total shipments were down 3.8% and the average selling price was down 3.5% compared with Q2 2019.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Change September 30, 2018 Change September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Change Shipments in metric tons: Silicon Metal 60,225 54,084 11.4 % 81,686 -26.3 % 176,578 259,214 -31.9 % Silicon-based Alloys 69,879 79,264 -11.8 % 75,964 -8.0 % 230,944 230,506 0.2 % Manganese-based Alloys 93,996 99,555 -5.6 % 98,280 -4.4 % 297,221 276,913 7.3 % Total shipments* 224,100 232,903 -3.8 % 255,930 -12.4 % 704,743 766,633 -8.1 % Average selling price ($/MT): Silicon Metal $ 2,175 $ 2,320 -6.3 % $ 2,636 -17.5 % $ 2,284 $ 2,726 -16.2 % Silicon-based Alloys $ 1,490 $ 1,572 -5.2 % $ 1,802 -17.3 % $ 1,582 $ 1,889 -16.3 % Manganese-based Alloys $ 1,140 $ 1,188 -4.0 % $ 1,211 -5.9 % $ 1,167 $ 1,289 -9.5 % Total* $ 1,527 $ 1,582 -3.5 % $ 1,841 -17.1 % $ 1,583 $ 1,955 -19.0 % Average selling price ($/lb.): Silicon Metal $ 0.99 $ 1.05 -6.3 % $ 1.20 -17.5 % $ 1.04 $ 1.24 -16.2 % Silicon-based Alloys $ 0.68 $ 0.71 -5.2 % $ 0.82 -17.3 % $ 0.72 $ 0.86 -16.3 % Manganese-based Alloys $ 0.52 $ 0.54 -4.0 % $ 0.55 -5.9 % $ 0.53 $ 0.58 -9.5 % Total* $ 0.69 $ 0.72 -3.5 % $ 0.84 -17.1 % $ 0.72 $ 0.89 -19.0 %

* Excludes by-products and other

Sales Prices & Volumes By Product

During Q3 2019, total product average selling prices decreased by 3.5% versus Q2 2019. Q3 average selling prices of silicon metal decreased 6.3%, silicon-based alloys decreased 5.2%, and manganese-based alloys decreased 4.0%. Sales volumes in Q3 declined by 3.8% versus the prior quarter. Q3 sales volumes of silicon metal increased 11.4%, silicon-based alloys decreased 11.8%, and manganese-based alloys decreased 5.6% versus Q2 2019.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales was $277.7 million in Q3 2019, a decrease from $292.4 million in the prior quarter. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales increased to 72.8% in Q3 2019 versus 71.4% for Q2 2019.

Other Operating Expenses

Other operating expenses was $50.1 million in Q3 2019, a decrease from $62.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to contract termination costs incurred in Q2 2019 related to the solar joint venture.

Net Loss Attributable to the Parent

In Q3 2019, net loss attributable to the Parent was $140.5 million, or $(0.83) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of $40.8 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share in Q2 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q3 2019, adjusted EBITDA was $(7.2) million, or -1.9% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million, or 1.2% of sales in Q2 2019.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe management will review the third quarter results of 2019 during a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 3, 2019.

The dial-in number for participants in the United States is 877‑293‑5491 (conference ID 5768864). International callers should dial +1 914‑495‑8526 (conference ID 5768864). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nkuu92x.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and other ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta

EVP – Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018* September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018* Sales $ 381,745 $ 409,479 $ 524,407 $ 1,238,615 $ 1,650,950 Cost of sales (277,692 ) (292,432 ) (334,340 ) (899,492 ) (998,629 ) Other operating income 13,215 14,530 5,630 41,766 20,925 Staff costs (72,536 ) (74,852 ) (88,134 ) (221,651 ) (258,206 ) Other operating expense (50,060 ) (62,924 ) (63,920 ) (166,901 ) (207,223 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (29,591 ) (30,204 ) (29,587 ) (90,165 ) (85,492 ) Bargain purchase gain — — — — 44,633 Other (loss) gain (3,774 ) 275 221 (3,896 ) 2,936 Operating (loss) profit before impairment losses (38,693 ) (36,128 ) 14,277 (101,724 ) 169,894 Impairment losses (174,018 ) (1,195 ) — (175,353 ) — Operating (loss) profit (212,711 ) (37,323 ) 14,277 (277,077 ) 169,894 Net finance expense (16,491 ) (15,047 ) (12,992 ) (45,361 ) (38,292 ) Financial derivatives (loss) gain 2,913 (295 ) 388 3,882 1,455 Exchange differences (5,083 ) 5,080 (3,071 ) (1,482 ) (11,050 ) (Loss) profit before tax (231,372 ) (47,585 ) (1,398 ) (320,038 ) 122,007 Income tax benefit (expense) 14,322 4,890 (663 ) 27,422 (28,350 ) (Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations (217,050 ) (42,695 ) (2,061 ) (292,616 ) 93,657 Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations 76,911 (963 ) (855 ) 80,265 5,071 (Loss) profit for the period (140,139 ) (43,658 ) (2,916 ) (212,351 ) 98,728 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (385 ) 2,835 1,671 4,174 4,145 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (140,524 ) $ (40,823 ) $ (1,245 ) $ (208,177 ) $ 102,873 EBITDA $ (183,120 ) $ (7,119 ) $ 43,864 $ (186,912 ) $ 255,386 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,210 ) $ 5,035 $ 43,864 $ 1,152 $ 206,867 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 169,123 169,123 171,935 169,123 171,966 Diluted 169,123 169,123 171,935 169,123 172,104 (Loss) profit per ordinary share Basic $ (0.83 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.23 ) $ 0.60 Diluted $ (0.83 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.23 ) $ 0.60

* The amounts for prior periods have been restated to reflect the impact of the profit / (loss) from discontinued operations associated with the sale of the Company’s Spanish hydroelectric plants.



Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

September 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 204,089 $ 202,848 Other intangible assets 63,980 62,778 51,822 Property, plant and equipment 742,752 784,272 888,862 Other non-current financial assets 3,381 20,042 70,343 Deferred tax assets 50,214 22,915 14,589 Non-current receivables from related parties 2,178 2,276 2,288 Other non-current assets 1,780 9,746 10,486 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 10,889 — — Total non-current assets 904,876 1,106,118 1,241,238 Current assets Inventories 479,866 504,527 456,970 Trade and other receivables 332,603 158,252 155,996 Current receivables from related parties 2,839 3,000 14,226 Current income tax assets 41,649 31,610 27,404 Other current financial assets 1,660 7,840 2,523 Other current assets 12,157 12,289 8,813 Cash and cash equivalents * 177,154 187,673 216,647 Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 8,507 97,862 — Total current assets 1,056,435 1,003,053 882,579 Total assets $ 1,961,311 $ 2,109,171 $ 2,123,817 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 664,300 $ 816,080 $ 884,372 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 4,061 8,108 1,434 Provisions 78,272 80,218 75,787 Bank borrowings 130,622 — 132,821 Lease liabilities 16,417 18,629 53,472 Debt instruments 343,400 342,806 341,657 Other financial liabilities 10,307 24,585 32,788 Other non-current liabilities 29,982 25,246 25,030 Deferred tax liabilities 82,192 64,520 77,379 Total non-current liabilities 695,253 564,112 740,368 Current liabilities Provisions 51,667 44,007 40,570 Bank borrowings 130,272 172,890 8,191 Lease liabilities 8,218 8,692 12,999 Debt instruments 2,734 10,938 10,937 Other financial liabilities 49,978 52,594 52,524 Payables to related parties 9,160 9,884 11,128 Trade and other payables 233,811 252,372 256,823 Current income tax liabilities 11,173 1,766 2,335 Other current liabilities 104,745 95,150 103,570 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale — 80,686 — Total current liabilities 601,758 728,979 499,077 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,961,311 $ 2,109,171 $ 2,123,817

* Cash and cash equivalents include current restricted cash of $42,834 at September 30, 2019 ($nil at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018)



Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: (Loss) profit for the period $ (140,139 ) $ (43,658 ) $ (2,916 ) $ (212,351 ) $ 98,728 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit

to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense (14,489 ) (5,215 ) 573 (26,408 ) 30,543 Depreciation and amortization charges,

operating allowances and write-downs 29,591 31,327 30,750 92,995 89,075 Net finance expense 20,893 16,145 13,952 51,794 41,520 Financial derivatives loss (gain) (2,913 ) 295 (388 ) (3,882 ) (1,455 ) Exchange differences 5,083 (5,080 ) 3,071 1,482 11,050 Impairment losses 174,018 1,195 — 175,353 — Bargain purchase gain — — — — (44,633 ) Gain on disposal of discontinued operation (80,729 ) — — (80,729 ) — Share-based compensation 1,015 933 1,050 3,280 1,782 Other adjustments 3,774 (275 ) (221 ) 3,896 (2,936 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in inventories 5,953 (46,950 ) (25,666 ) (40,962 ) (192,197 ) (Increase) decrease in trade receivables 5,568 (32,316 ) 6,224 1,623 (13,546 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (10,693 ) 21,625 (21,213 ) (12,035 ) 49,638 Other (59,689 ) 28,472 10,543 (21,430 ) (32,410 ) Income taxes paid (846 ) (540 ) (5,257 ) (3,066 ) (29,425 ) Interest paid (18,713 ) (3,341 ) (18,400 ) (40,562 ) (38,658 ) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (82,316 ) (37,383 ) (7,898 ) (111,002 ) (32,924 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 626 486 638 1,502 2,990 Payments due to investments: Acquisition of subsidiary 9,088 — — 9,088 (20,379 ) Other intangible assets — (50 ) (149 ) (184 ) (3,073 ) Property, plant and equipment (6,269 ) (7,128 ) (25,696 ) (26,845 ) (78,005 ) Other — (627 ) — (627 ) (8 ) Disposals: Disposal of subsidiaries 171,058 — — 171,058 — Other non-current assets — — — — 12,734 Other 19 1,638 947 3,416 6,861 Net cash used by investing activities 174,522 (5,681 ) (24,260 ) 157,408 (78,880 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid — — (10,321 ) — (20,642 ) Payment for debt issuance costs (2,093 ) — — (2,798 ) (4,476 ) Repayment of hydro leases (55,352 ) — — (55,352 ) — Repayment of other financial liabilities — — — — (33,096 ) Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: Borrowings — 39,649 25,286 71,499 245,318 Payments (21,038 ) (18,252 ) — (60,101 ) (106,514 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — — — — 240 Other amounts paid due to financing activities (9,324 ) (7,236 ) (3,067 ) (22,268 ) (10,702 ) Payments to acquire or redeem own shares — — (3,502 ) — (3,502 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (87,807 ) 14,161 8,396 (69,020 ) 66,626 Total net cash flows for the period 4,399 (28,903 ) (23,762 ) (22,614 ) (45,178 ) Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 188,045 216,627 155,984 216,647 184,472 Exchange differences on cash and

cash equivalents in foreign currencies (4,401 ) 321 (551 ) (5,990 ) (7,623 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 188,043 $ 188,045 $ 131,671 $ 188,043 $ 131,671 Cash from continuing operations 177,154 187,673 131,671 177,154 131,671 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 10,889 — — 10,889 — Cash held for sale — 372 — — — Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 188,043 $ 188,045 $ 131,671 $ 188,043 $ 131,671

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (140,524 ) $ (40,823 ) $ (1,245 ) $ (208,177 ) $ 102,873 Loss (profit) for the period from discontinued operations (76,911 ) 963 855 (80,265 ) (5,071 ) Loss attributable to non-controlling interest 385 (2,835 ) (1,671 ) (4,174 ) (4,145 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (14,322 ) (4,890 ) 663 (27,422 ) 28,350 Net finance expense 16,491 15,047 12,992 45,361 38,292 Financial derivatives loss (gain) (2,913 ) 295 (388 ) (3,882 ) (1,455 ) Exchange differences 5,083 (5,080 ) 3,071 1,482 11,050 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 29,591 30,204 29,587 90,165 85,492 EBITDA (183,120 ) (7,119 ) 43,864 (186,912 ) 255,386 Impairment 174,008 — — 174,008 — Revaluation of biological assets 1,080 — — 1,080 — Contract termination costs — 9,260 — 9,260 — Restructuring and termination costs — 2,894 — 2,894 — Loss on disposal of non-core businesses 822 — — 822 — Bargain purchase gain — — — — (44,633 ) Share-based compensation — — — — (3,886 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,210 ) $ 5,035 $ 43,864 $ 1,152 $ 206,867

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (140,524 ) $ (40,823 ) $ (1,245 ) $ (208,177 ) $ 102,873 Tax rate adjustment 59,717 10,337 1,110 74,990 (10,692 ) Impairment 118,325 — — 118,325 — Revaluation of biological assets 734 — — 734 — Contract termination costs — 6,297 — 6,297 — Restructuring and termination costs — 1,968 — 1,968 — Profit on disposal of non-core businesses (54,337 ) — — (54,337 ) — Bargain purchase gain — — — — (30,350 ) Share-based compensation — — — — (2,642 ) Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (16,085 ) $ (22,221 ) $ (135 ) $ (60,200 ) $ 59,189

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $ (0.83 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (1.23 ) $ 0.60 Tax rate adjustment 0.35 0.06 0.01 0.44 (0.06 ) Impairment 0.70 — — 0.70 — Revaluation of biological assets 0.00 — — 0.00 — Contract termination costs — 0.04 — 0.04 — Restructuring and termination costs — 0.01 — 0.01 — Loss on disposal of non-core businesses (0.32 ) — — (0.32 ) — Bargain purchase gain — — — — (0.18 ) Share-based compensation — — — — (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.36 ) $ 0.34



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.