(3D Video) Montoro, defines (2) Massive Sulphide - Nickel, Copper, PGE & Gold targets at Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada

With the addition of the Geotech ZTEM MVI Inversion Magnetic survey derived data, the Pecors Anomaly overall dimensions are now 5.7 km (length) x 4.2 km x 2.2km, double previous estimates.” — President, Gary Musil

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --#600 -625 Howe Street Website: www.MontoroResources.com Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T6 E-Mail: gmusil@montororesources.comPh.#604-683-6648; Fax #604-683-1350MONTORO EXPANDS PECORS (Nickel, Copper, PGE’s & Gold) SURVEY DATA & 3D VIDEO, ELLIOT LAKE- ONTARIODecember 3, 2019 - Vancouver, B.C. - International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSX-V: IMT), (Frankfurt: O4T1), (the “Company”).( 3D Video) Montoro, defines (2) Massive Sulphide - Nickel, Copper, PGE & Gold targets in Ontario, CanadaFurther compilation of the Geotech ZTEM survey data defines (2) high probability massive sulphide targets (conductive & magnetic).Pecors Anomaly Compilation Expands the Area of Interest:Further to our news release of September 10, 2019. Mira Geosciences has completed the compilation of exploration data on the Pecors – Serpent River, Nickel, Copper, Gold, Platinum/Palladium Project into its Geoscience Analyst (3-D) visualization and exploration platform.In our March 12, 2019 news release of the 3D Geotech inversion data we got the (top-down view) (link) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuB8nn4nVCE of the Pecors (EM) anomaly. In September 2019 through Geoscience Analyst we were able to view our Pecors project in a 3D/interactive platform (underground view) – (link) https://youtu.be/JpyNHoIWHug With the addition of the Geotech ZTEM MVI Inversion Magnetic survey derived data, the Pecors Anomaly overall dimensions are now 5.7 km (length) x 4.2 km x 2.2km, double previous estimates. 3D Video of Overall Dimensions of Pecors Anomaly (Conductive+Magnetic) below. (link) https://youtu.be/eEZvIr0OA8o Figure 2Further compilation of the Geotech ZTEM survey data defines (2) high probability massive sulphide targets (conductive & magnetic).Gary Musil comments;“As the 3D graphic and accompanying 3D video indicates we now have (2) distinct anomalous areas: (Magnetic/Red) featuring a TMI (Total Magnetic Intensity) of 57,000 nT (Nano Teslas) and a (Conductive/ Gold) 33 ohms.”Utilizing data from our 2007 VTEM survey and a subsequent 3D model by L.E. Reed Geophysical Consultant Inc., the Company completed a 2322 meter (2 hole) drill program to probe the source of the Magnetic Anomaly. Drill hole P-15-22 (1 km) intersected a gabbro body – the source of the magnetic anomaly –yielding minor sulphides that contained Ni, Cu, PGE values near the base. Drill hole P-15-23 also intersected the gabbro (magnetic anomaly) and the results indicate we may have made contact with the Conductive Anomaly returning low grade Gold, Platinum, Palladium, Copper and Nickel values from core samples. These assays also correlate with the Crone Geophysics downhole probe data from P-15-23.Gary Musil further comments;“In essence we are exploring for a massive sulphide Ni,Cu, PGE, Au deposit. The Geotech ZTEM survey sensors indicate where buried conductive and magnetic sulphide anomolies are, and derives quantative values for each. In 2015 we discovered (1-15%) sulphides (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pyrite) which are some of the sulphides attributed to many of the world’s significant massive sulphide Nickel/Copper/Platinum//Palladium/Gold deposits. Our conductive result (3 ohms) compares very favorably with the Voisey Bay, Eastern Deeps deposits - Geotech ZTEM data. Within the conductive (Gold) portion is a “bull’s eye” area (Geotech 2018 ZTEM for Pecors) featuring a conductive value estimated to be approximately (3 ohms) below (Figure 3). Below (Figure 4) 2007 Geotech ZTEM survey data for Voisey bay Eastern deeps (1-5 ohms), a lower ohms value is more prospective “.(Link) Geotech ZTEM 2D Synthetic Modelling - Pecors Magmatic Massive Sulphide Target – PowerPoint – January 2017 (see Company website).Figure 3 (above)Figure 4 (above)“Sulfide minerals associated with sulfide-rich Ni-Cu-PGE deposits are highly conductive, and massive to semi-massive occurrences present highly favorable EM targets (King, 2007). The EM methods have been particularly helpful with the Voisey’s Bay deposits and a variety of frequency- and time-domain methods have been successfully applied there” (Balch, 1999; King, 2007; Ford and others, 2007).USGS report 2010 - 5070A further explanation: USGS Report 2010 5070 - Occurrence Model for Magmatic Sulfide Rich Nickel-Copper-(Platinum-Group Element) Deposits Related to Mafic and Ultramafic Dike-Sill Complexes.” In most deposits, the sulfide mineralization can be divided into disseminated, matrix or net, and massive sulfide, depending on a combination of the sulfide content of the rock and the silicate texture. The major Ni-Cu sulfide mineralogy typically consists of an intergrowth of pyrrhotite (Fe7 S8 ), pentlandite ([Fe, Ni]9 S8 ), and chalcopyrite (FeCuS2 ). Cobalt, PGE, and gold (Au) are extracted from most magmatic Ni-Cu ores as byproducts, although such elements can have a significant impact on the economics in some deposits, such as the Noril’sk-Talnakh deposits, which produce much of the world’s palladium.” (Barnes and Lightfoot, 2005) https://pubs.usgs.gov/sir/2010/5070/i/pdf/sir2010-5070i.pdf Data from 2015 Drill program, Geotech ZTEM survey, in Mira Geoscience Analyst (below)Qualified Person:The above information has been reviewed and approved by Don Hawke, MSc., P.Geo, consulting geologist for Montoro and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD“Gary Musil”Gary Musil,President/CEO and DirectorDisclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

