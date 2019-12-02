Dan Brouillette Confirmed By The U.S. Senate To Be Secretary of Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, in a bipartisan vote of 70-15 the United States Senate confirmed Dan Brouillette to be the 15th U.S. Secretary of Energy. An official swearing in will take place at a later date. Prior to confirmation, Acting Secretary Brouillette served as the Deputy Secretary of Energy under Secretary Rick Perry.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the American people, President Trump, and DOE’s dedicated civil servants in this new role,” said Acting Secretary Brouillette. “I want to thank President Trump for placing his confidence in me to help advance America’s national security, energy security, and economic security through groundbreaking science, technology and innovation. I also would like to thank the Senate for its expedient review of my nomination and for the bipartisan support provided to me during the nomination hearing and tonight’s vote.

Together, we will build upon the historic progress in energy made under Secretary Perry’s leadership, making our country safer, more prosperous, and secure. I am excited for what the future holds, as our Department continues to make a lasting impact both domestically and around the world.”

