Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Announces Rescheduled Quarterly Investor Call

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: EGIF) today announced that it is rescheduling its investor call from Tuesday, December 3, to Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 4:15 pm ET. Brian Good, President and Principal Executive Officer of the Fund, and James C. Camp, Portfolio Manager of the Fund, will host the call.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 855-982-8069, conference ID 6575778. A replay of the live broadcast will be available by dialing 855-859-2056, conference ID 6575778 through December 24, 2019.

The Fund’s September 2019 fact sheet is available on its website at http://thlcreditegif.com .

About Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by THL Credit Advisors LLC and sub-advised by Eagle Asset Management, Inc. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

About THL Credit

THL Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. THL Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms, including THL Credit, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRD), a publicly traded business development company, as well as THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE: TSLF) and Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: EGIF), both diversified, closed-end management investment companies.

About Eagle Asset Management, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Eagle Asset Management provides an array of fundamental equity and fixed income strategies designed to meet long-term goals of institutional and wealth clients. Eagle’s multiple independent investment teams overseeing separately managed accounts and funds have the autonomy to pursue investment decisions guided by their unique philosophies and strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.833.845.7513 or visit the Fund’s website at http://thlcreditegif.com for additional information.

Contact

Andrew Park

THL Credit Advisors

212.829.3126



