Perrin Conferences Announces New Molestation and Abuse Conference in January

WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, is hosting its inaugural Coverage and Litigation Issues Surrounding Sexual Harassment , Assault and Abuse Claims Conference on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at The Roosevelt Hotel, New York, NY. This conference will bring together leading attorneys, insurance carriers, abuse experts, and other industry professionals. Topics to be addressed include commonly faced issues in cases and claims involving sexual misconduct; which will be reviewed from various perspectives, including both plaintiff and defense counsel as well as claims professionals. The speakers will discuss evolving case law and legislation as well as insurance coverage issues that arise from such claims.“The Coverage and Litigation Issues Surrounding Sexual Harassment, Assault and Abuse Claims Conference was highly requested, as litigation and information around cases like Ohio State, the Catholic Church, and countless others continues to evolve,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “Professionals from across the United States will have a unique opportunity to connect and learn the latest information and perspectives on the claims facing some of these organizations. Major carriers from around the country have this issue top of mind and are attending and speaking.”Some notable speakers include:Mitchell Garabedian, Esq., Law Offices of Mitchell Garabedian, Boston, MAJohn C. Manly, Esq., Manly Stewart & Finaldi, Irvine, CAMelissa A. King, Assistant Vice President, Resolute Management Inc., Chicago, ILElizabeth Sackett, Director, Litigation, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NHRobert W. DiUbaldo, Esq., Carlton Fields, New York, NYSara G. Klein, Esq., Dalton & Associates, Wilmington, DEG. Michael Stewart, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, Alton, ILJonathan P. Zayle, Professional Liability Claims Supervisor, Athens Programs Services, Inc., New York, NYThe panels will address a variety of topics as they relate to both institutional and workplace cases as well as discuss recent developments pertaining to repressed memory and statute of limitations. The panel topics include Employer Liability, Insurance Coverage Issues, and Challenges Involving Mediating Both Liability and Coverage.In addition to providing exclusive opportunities for connecting and sharing information, the Coverage and Litigation Issues Surrounding Sexual Harassment, Assault and Abuse Claims Conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. For more information, registration, and hotel accommodations, please visit Perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com.About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf and on LinkedIn at Perrin Conferences, LLC. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com Contact:Corynn SheridanPerrin Conferences484-649-2310csheridan@perrinconferences.com



