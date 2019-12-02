Associa Hawaii Helps Provide Holiday Dinners to Deserving Families With Gift of Love Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Honolulu, HI, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hawaii is organizing its annual “Gift of Love” campaign to help raise money to sponsor fully prepared Christmas dinners and provide gift cards for less fortunate families throughout Hawaii.



The donations raised from the campaign will be used to purchase fully cooked turkey dinners, including sides and desserts, for deserving families of the island, who are selected by local nonprofit organizations. The meals will be distributed on December 20, 2019, by Associa Hawaii’s leadership team, including branch president, Pauli Wong.



“This campaign is extremely special to Associa Hawaii, our sponsors, and our community,” stated Pauli Wong, Associa Hawaii president. “We are honored to provide the deserving families in our community with a nutritious and delicious Christmas dinner. Our goal each year is to serve as many families as we can. With your help, we can exceed our greatest expectations. We want to thank you for your support and look forward to continuing this Christmas tradition for many years to come.”



Please join in the spirit of giving and help bring cheer to deserving Hawaii families. If you would like additional information or are interested in becoming a donor, please email ProjectGive@AssociaHawaii.com.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



