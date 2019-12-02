Lands’ End Names David Witkewicz, Vice President and Head of Design

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc., (NASDAQ: LE) a leading uni-channel retailer, today announced it has appointed David Witkewicz as vice president and head of design. This announcement comes as part of the company’s continuing focus to deliver products with exceptional quality that meet the needs of consumers. In this new role, Witkewicz will report to Chieh Tsai, chief product officer, and will oversee concept, print, pattern, color and product design across all divisions.



“David has provided creative leadership and design expertise across several global brands and major retailers,” said Tsai, “We are thrilled to have him on board as we look to create timeless offerings in the coming seasons and years.”

Witkewicz was most recently at Kenneth Cole as Vice President of Women’s Design. Prior to this role, David had experience leading design teams across brands such as New York and Company, Coach, Target and Saks Fifth Avenue. Over his career he has been responsible for women’s ready-to-wear, sportswear, menswear and accessories and has proven to be an influential leader with a history of success directing the creative processes from concept, development and execution.

About Lands’ End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com , on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the Company’s plans for its products. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, those with respect to the Company's goals, plans, expectations and strategies set forth herein are forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the Company may not be able to successfully execute its strategies, and even if executed, they may not have their intended impact on financial performance; the Company’s ability to offer merchandise and services that customers want to purchase; changes in customer preference from the Company’s branded merchandise; and factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019. We intend the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Tricia Dudley

Lands’ End

Director, Public Relations and Brand Partnerships

646-560-5189

Tricia.Dudley@landsend.com



