Verizon, Domo, and Amazon Web Services to Demonstrate New Enterprise-Strength Asset Tracking Solution at AWS re:Invent 2019

Companies will present new out-of-the-box IoT solution that makes it fast and easy for enterprise customers to securely track their critical assets and optimize operations

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), today announced that they will demonstrate a new data-to-outcome, enterprise-grade Internet of Things (IoT) Asset Tracking solution with Amazon Web Services (AWS) at AWS re:Invent 2019. This new solution is designed to quickly, easily, and securely put IoT data into the hands of customers, helping them make more timely decisions and optimize their operations.



This solution combines three components that work together out of the box: Verizon’s LTE Critical Asset Sensor (CAS); AWS IoT Core, a managed cloud service that lets connected devices easily and securely interact with cloud applications and other devices; and Domo’s Asset Tracking Application. It is ideal for customers in industries like utilities, construction, logistics and manufacturing, where knowing the state and location of assets is crucial to operations.

“The Verizon Critical Asset Sensor (CAS) was developed for customers looking to implement a low-power IoT solution across a variety of use scenarios, from tracking retail shipping containers to managing equipment at large construction sites to environmental monitoring of pharmaceutical shipments,” said Steve Szabo, Head of Global Products & Solutions for Verizon’s IoT. “Verizon’s LTE Sensor gives access to our secure, scalable and reliable LTE network, which helps companies monitor their assets virtually anywhere along the supply chain, or at any point in time. Getting real-time data insights enables companies to quickly identify and resolve issues, while also driving operational efficiencies and controlling costs.”

The combined solution can ingest and store large amounts of IoT data, combine it with data from other parts of the business, and then apply sophisticated data science and analysis to set up alerts and deliver key insights to decision makers. In addition, it eliminates the time, cost and complexity of cobbling together a traditional asset tracking solution from scratch.

“As a managed cloud service, AWS IoT Core offers customers the ability to leverage many of their AWS services to build IoT applications that gather, process, analyze and act on data generated by connected devices, without having to manage any infrastructure,” said Josh Hofmann, Director, Partner Ecosystem, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “As the data from Verizon’s CAS devices runs through AWS IoT Core, the built-in rules engine can filter and route data through to the Domo platform. As the logic within the rules engine is fully configurable, customers can route data through other AWS services.”

“One of Domo’s strengths is that we bridge the elusive ‘last mile’ of data. With more than 1,000 pre-built connectors, we can easily bring together data from different siloes and make it easily accessible, consumable and actionable by real business users,” said Jay Heglar, Chief Business Officer at Domo. “We’re proud to be working with Verizon and AWS to help customers more easily put IoT data to work for their business.”

Demos at AWS re:Invent 2019

For AWS re:Invent 2019 attendees to learn more about the IoT Asset Tracking solution and receive an in-person demonstration, come to the “Asset Tracking: IoT Data From Device to Business Outcomes” session, led by Verizon and Domo on Thursday, December 3 at 2:10pm PT in the Aria Expo Hall Partner Theater, or visit the Domo booth #1737 at the Sands Expo at the Venetian.

Availability

The solution can be purchased via AWS Marketplace , or through an AWS, Verizon, or Domo sales representative.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates the network more people rely on and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contact

Verizon

Howie Waterman

917-359-5505

howard.waterman@verizon.com

https://twitter.com/H20_hwaterman

Domo, Inc.

PR@domo.com



