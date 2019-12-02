Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming December Conferences
/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies in select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Company will present at the following conferences in December:
16th Cardio Vascular Clinical Trialists Forum
|Date & Time:
|Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 3:30pm (ET)
|Presenter:
|Douglas W. Losordo, M.D., FACC, FAHA, Chief Medical Officer at Caladrius Biosciences
|Location:
|Embassy of France in Washington D.C.
BioNJ’s Cybersecurity Awareness Breakfast Briefing
|Date & Time:
|Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 8:30am (ET)
|Presenter:
|Greg Berkin, MSc, Vice President of IT and Cybersecurity and Chief Information Officer at Caladrius Biosciences
|Location:
|Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs in Princeton, NJ
About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34+ cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation in Japan and advanced therapy medicinal product classification (ATMP) in Europe, eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Japan based on an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, subject of the proof-of-concept ESCaPE-CMD clinical trial in the U.S.A. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14, a Phase 3 ready clinical program in no option refractory disabling angina and recipient of a RMAT designation in the U.S.A. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com
Contact:
Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1-908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.