TTM Technologies, Inc. to exhibit at the International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen) in Shenzhen, China

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board ("PCB") products, radio frequency ("RF") components and engineered solutions manufacturer, announced today that it will participate in the International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen) 2019, held from December 4 to 6 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China. Building upon the theme of "Inspiring Innovation", TTM Technologies' (TTM) technical experts will conduct a series of sessions to share views on important industry trends and the company's latest innovative technologies to help customers successfully address these trends. The sessions will cover a range of important topics for the markets TTM serves, including – "mSAP Technology-Enabled Substrate-Like-PCB (SLP) Application," "PCB Design Trend and Challenge for Telecom and Networking", "Technologies for mmWave Application – the Values TTM brings to the Development of Radar PCBs". TTM's booth number for the event is 1L01.



“Every year, we take advantage of the opportunities provided by the International Electronics Circuit Exhibition, one of the most important annual industry events in the Asia-Pacific region, to meet industry stakeholders face-to-face and exchange views on markets and trends. It is a great opportunity to interact with our customers and to collaborate with them to provide innovative technical solutions to meet their evolving product requirements,” said Kent Hardwick, Senior Vice President of Global Sales of TTM Technologies. “As a leading global PCB and RF components manufacturer and engineered solutions provider, we rely on close interaction with our customers to understand their challenges so we can collaborate effectively with them to develop innovative product solutions to help them succeed in the ever-advancing electronics industry. We are looking forward seeing you at our booth in the exhibition.”

About International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen)

Since it was first staged in 2002, the Fair, jointly organized by the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA), Association Connecting Electronics Industries (IPC), and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangzhou Sub-council (CCPIT-GZ), has grown year by year and evolved from a modest regional event into the PCB industry's premier international platform for networking, information exchange, education, and keeping up with market trends and the latest innovations. Additional information can be found at www.hkpcashow.org .

About TTM Technologies, Inc.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

Contact:

Winnie Ng Sameer Desai Vice President, Corporate Marketing Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations TTM Technologies, Inc. TTM Technologies, Inc. +852 2660 4287 +1 714 327 3050 winnie.ng@ttm.com sameer.desai@ttmtech.com







