Mimecast to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference 2019

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, announced today that Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA.  Mimecast’s presentation will begin at 2:00 PM PST (UTC-8:00) on December 12, 2019. 

Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation here:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/121119a_js/?entity=47_MENFX2S

The presentation will be available for 90 days following the live event, here: https://investors.mimecast.com

About Mimecast
Mimecast is a cybersecurity and compliance provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and strengthen cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, compliance risk, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

