Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Michigan Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-To Ensure the Best Compensation Outcome

DETROIT , MICHIGAN, USA, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We do not want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan or their family playing lawyer roulette and in doing so put at risk their potential financial compensation settlement results. In the world of mesothelioma-frequently lawyers advertising for people with this rare cancer have never even done a mesothelioma compensation claim. Instead of hiring a local car accident lawyer if you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you to attorney Erik Karst of the remarkable law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"Our top priority for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan is that they receive the best possible compensation results. Attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlement results for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they make house calls in Michigan. In other words, they come to visit a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in the Veteran’s home to explain the compensation process and to try to figure out the value of the claim. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com

The Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan document their exposures to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this documentation that establishes the how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. https://Michigan.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ana Arbor, Michigan: https://www.mcancer.org/

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: https://www.karmanos.org/

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



