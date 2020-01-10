Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Family in Minnesota Dealing with Mesothelioma to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Get a Much Better Compensation Result

"We are inviting the wife, adult son or daughter of a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Minnesota to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst. ” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are inviting the wife, adult son or daughter of a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Minnesota to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Frequently a person with mesothelioma is too sick to call on their own-so we encourage family members to call us. Typically, we can have a family member of a person with mesothelioma talking directly with attorney Erik Karst within 45 minutes.

"Trust us-talking directly to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is a much better option than ordering a 'free' book, kit, or package about mesothelioma. People with mesothelioma need answers to their specific questions not a generic package of information about this rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma and lung cancer compensation nationwide and they make house calls in Minnesota as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. " www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering a free service they call the 'list' that has been designed to dramatically increase the compensation for a person with mesothelioma. The list documents how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: http://www.cancer.umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.