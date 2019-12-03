South Florida Regional Transit Authority Endorses Daruma Tech for Development of Mobile Apps for Rail and Transit

Tri-Rail App by Daruma Tech

With the new app, Tri-Rail riders can plan their trips, calculate their fares, and monitor train locations and estimated arrival times in real-time.

Daruma Tech delivered a mobile application that fully met the requirements of SFRTA's specifications and the expectations of our many stakeholders.” — Renee Matthews

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOCA RATON, FLA—South Florida Regional Transit Authority (SFRTA) has endorsed the services of Boca Raton-based software developer Daruma Tech, which has launched a fully updated free mobile app for users of SFRTA’s Tri-Rail railway system. Tri-Rail serves three growing metropolitan areas (Miami, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale).

“SFRTA engaged Daruma Tech to develop an improved version of our passenger-facing app,” explained Renee Matthews, comptroller and director of information technology for SFRTA. “As a public transit agency, SFRTA operates in an ever-changing environment in which new demands on technology and processes can emerge with little notice. Indeed, a number of such demands did materialize during our execution of this project. In every case, the staff at Daruma Tech reacted with flexibility and indeed alacrity. Daruma Tech delivered a mobile application that fully met the requirements of SFRTA's specifications and the expectations of our many stakeholders, including its passengers, the counties it serves, and the partners that allow the agency to conduct its daily operations. And they did so on schedule and within the allocated budget. I can wholeheartedly recommend Daruma Tech as a proficient, professional provider of technical services and application development. “

The updated app takes advantage of the newest technology to offer users even more responsiveness, reliability, and control over their commutes. It gives Tri-Rail riders instant access to all the information they need to plan their commutes: With the app, available for both Android and Apple devices, Tri-Rail riders can plan their trips, calculate their fares, and monitor train locations and estimated arrival times in real-time. Users can also receive real-time notifications of service interruptions through the app. In addition, the app offers users both general information on the Tri-Rail system as well as specific information about each station. It also lets users see descriptions of points of interest near selected stops.

The app includes two completely new features to enhance the rider experience: “My Ride” and “Next to Arrive.” “My Ride” allows users to save information about trips they take frequently on Tri-Rail trains and Commuter Connector buses and provides countdowns to the closest upcoming matching trip. “Next to Arrive” allows users to select a Tri-Rail station and see information about the next Tri-Rail train or Commuter Connection bus due to arrive at that station.

Daruma Tech has committed to providing SFTRA with updates and upgrades to the app as needed.

“Our goal was to give Tri-Rail users a fun and easy way to get the information they need in real-time,” said Susan Erickson of Daruma Tech. “The app eliminates a lot of the friction and guesswork inherent to using public transport, and it’s proven to be an effective and cost-effective way for SFRTA to connect with Tri-Rail riders and offer them a smoother travel experience.”

“We are excited to introduce the upgraded version of the Tri-Rail app that enables riders to customize their trips for easier access,” said Steven L. Abrams, executive director for the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority. “The app still has all the great features as before and more, but it now works better with the most recent technology.”

Daruma Tech was a natural choice to tackle the Tri-Rail app because of its previous work with SFRTA as well as numerous other public agencies. “Governmental organizations such as SFRTA have a special obligation to use their resources wisely,” Erickson said. “We understand that they operate under strict budgetary, regulatory, and logistical constraints, and we have the flexibility and experience to create great solutions that honor these constraints.”

Daruma Tech is a privately held software design firm based in Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® in Boca Raton, Florida. Its mission is to serve businesses across a range of industries with innovative software applications incorporating both cutting-edge technology and designs focused on the unique logistical and human needs of each client.

Visit us at https://www.darumatech.com/our_work/

