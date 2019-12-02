The Better Buildings Smart Labs Accelerator and FEMP's Smart Labs Team Bring Together the National Laboratories at Argonne
Catherine Hurley, Sustainability Program Manager at Argonne, said, "It was wonderful to see so many great ideas and lessons being shared across a wideset of the DOE National Laboratories. In a short time, a lot of progress has been made to implement Smart Lab practices, and attendees are excited for future collaborations."
The Smart Labs team will be documenting lessons learned from the workshop and sharing best practices in an upcoming Smart Labs Toolkit. For more information on Smart Labs, visit the Better Buildings Smart Labs Accelerator website for case studies, presentations, and more.
