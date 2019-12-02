Pedro Pires arrives in Angola for MPLA colloquium

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 2 - Former Cabo Verdean President Pedro Verona Rodrigues Pires arrived Monday afternoon in Luanda to attend the second International Colloquium on the History of the ruling MPLA party, to be held as from 4 to 6 December in the country's capital.,

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Pedro Pires (Head of State between 2001 and 2011) was welcomed by the secretary-general of the ruling party, Paulo Pombolo, and distinguished personalities of this party organization.

Namibia Vice President Nangolo Mbumba is still awaited for the same event, while Tuesday is due to arrive the former Prime Minister of Portugal (2002–2004) and former President of the European Commission (2004-2014), Durão Barroso, member of the Social Democratic Party.

The second International MPLA History Colloquium, which will bring together several guests, will feature panels on “Independence and the Challenges of State Building (1975-1979)” and “Labor Party and the Challenges of the Angolan State (1980 -1985)”.

Speakers will also reflect on “The International Context and the Changing Political System in Angola (1986-1991), as well as on “MPLA's Leading Role in Consolidating Democratic Institutions: From Return to War to Peace (1992- 2002) ".

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.