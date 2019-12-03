OTC PR WIRE, a Full-Service Press Release Distribution for Private and Public Companies, Announces Rate of $299.99

OTC PR WIRE - A Multimedia Communications Powerhouse OTC PR WIRE - The Definitive Provider of Press Releases and Multimedia Communications Solutions for Private and Public Companies

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTC PR Wire (www. otcprwire .com ) , a white glove, full service press release and financial disclosure dissemination service is pleased to announce that it has partnered with top dissemination partners worldwide at discount rates to business owners, investor relations professionals, public relations personnel and CEO/exec officers.The press release dissemination service provided by OTC PR Wire takes public companies to the forefront of key outlets including brokerage firms such as E*Trade, TD Ameritrade, Schwab, Fidelity, along with financial portals such as Bloomberg, Comtex, Reuters, Marketwatch, Yahoo! Finance and international capabilities reaching thousands of outlets worldwide including TSX, CSE, LSE, Frankfurt, Australia, China, Brazil, Mexico and more.As well, Cannabis companies enjoy enhanced dissemination via specialty trade circuits currently exclusive to OTC PR Wire.OTC PR Wire was founded to provide value and performance to companies at all levels, from start-up to enterprise, with a particular focus on companies trading in the OTC Markets, at attractive rates, starting as low as $299.99 per release. Press Releases include unlimited words, photos, hyperlinks, logo and industry trade circuits at no extra charge and all releases are shared across OTC PR Wire social media feeds, including its Twitter account which has over 2 million impressions per month and growing.Visit www.otcprwire.com or call 707-OTC-WIRE (707-682-9473) to start your account today. OTC PR Wire does not require long-term contracts to benefit from business friendly pricing as it is the Company’s goal to add exponential value to clients that use the service.Twitter: www.twitter.com/otcprwire About OTC PR Wire- OTC PR Wire was founded in 2009 by Mark B. Newbauer as a solution for OTC companies to provide the very best press release, digitial media and financial disclosure solutions at highly competitive rates. OTC PR Wire earns clients for the long-term through exemplary service and quality of work. Our press releases include unlimited words, logo, hyperlinks, social media, industry trade circuits and more. Our services give your company exposure to an audience of millions, including journalists, investors, day traders, fund managers and a multitude of other interested individuals. Now your press releases, earnings statements, branded articles, shareholder updates, corporate achievements can reach a vast and diverse audience around the world.



