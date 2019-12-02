Horizon Media Appoints Sandra Alfaro as EVP Managing Partner of 305 Worldwide

Horizon Media Hires Sandra Alfaro to Lead 305 Worldwide, Horizon’s Newly Launched Full-Service Multicultural Agency

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency in the world, announced today that it has hired Sandra Alfaro as EVP Managing Partner of 305 Worldwide, effective immediately. Alfaro joins the Horizon team to lead 305 Worldwide, Horizon’s recently launched full-service multicultural agency with Armando Christian Pérez, aka Pitbull, the GRAMMY© Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and education advocate, as its Chief Creative Officer.

Alfaro is responsible for spearheading the development of multicultural content and creative solutions under 305 Worldwide, as well as engaging with brands for talent engagements for Pitbull. Alfaro will partner with Horizon Multicultural and Karina Dobarro, SVP Managing Director of Multicultural, to leverage the full resources of Horizon Media for her clients.

“Congratulations Sandra! Welcome to 305 Worldwide,” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “Her dedication to education and community outreach is unparalleled. We’re excited to use Sandra’s experience to create business opportunities together for the Horizon 305 Worldwide brand,” said Perez.

“Sandra brings unique expertise to engage multicultural audiences,” said Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder, Horizon Media. “She is the perfect strategic partner to help Armando develop in-culture content and create more rewarding brand experiences. Sandra is data-driven, insightful and will amplify Armando’s creativity as 305 Worldwide delivers on its vision to re-invent multicultural storytelling,” said Koenigsberg.



Alfaro is an accomplished advertising executive with 25 years of marketing experience, primarily focused on the US Hispanic Market of the Multicultural sector. Her most recent agency role was Managing Director of Wing, the multicultural agency of GREY Group. During her 5 years with Grey, Sandra helped reignite Wing’s leadership in the industry, adding new Clients such as Pfizer, Papa John’s, Lilly, and Nestle. During her leadership, Wing was recognized for their strategic and creative leadership, winning their first Effie and being among the most awarded multicultural agencies at Cannes, including winning the first ever Lion for Nestle North America.

“I’m thrilled to join the Horizon Media team to lead this exciting new entity, 305 Worldwide. There has never been a more critical time to apply a multicultural lens to strategy and creativity. 305 Worldwide is committed to deliver that lens to our clients, helping them empower multicultural consumers and connect more authentically,” said Sandra Alfaro, EVP Managing Partner of 305 Worldwide.

Alfaro is also an effective leader who continues to develop her skills. She earned her Coaching Certification and founded Power & Grace, a boutique consultancy offering Life and Business Coaching, Corporate Training and Public Speaking. She earned her MBA in Marketing and Management from NYU’s Stern School of Business and her BSBA in International Business from The American University. Alfaro also serves on the Board of Directors and as Education Committee Chair of the Culture Marketing Council (CMC). She will be based out of Horizon Media’s New York headquarters at 75 Varick Street.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc. is the largest independent media agency in the world. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $8.7 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the second largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” honors.

Earning the industry’s highest honor, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame in 2019.

About 305 Worldwide

305 Worldwide is a full-service multicultural agency and the next evolution is in-culture storytelling. The agency was launched by Horizon Media and Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull), the GRAMMY© Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and education advocate. It brings together the power of Horizon’s multicultural marketing, data and insights expertise with Pitbull’s creativity and incredible cultural connectivity to create custom experiential platforms and programs that are authentic and more engaging for multicultural audiences. 305 Worldwide is based out of Horizon’s New York headquarters at 75 Varick St, and Miami, home to Pitbull’s business and entertainment operations.

For further information please contact

Horizon Media

Stephen Hall

(212) 220-1744

shall@horizonmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.