Christina Fulton and Christophe Schatteman Announce Pop Up Event For Revolutionary Philanthropic Skincare Line

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress and CEO Christina Fulton of the revolutionary skincare line, Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc., and Christophe Schatteman, CEO and exclusive celebrity hair master, have spent years researching and developing techniques to promote beauty, wellness and skincare around the world. On December 2nd, 2019, Christina and Christophe will host a celebrity gold carpet Pop Up event at the CRISTOPHE salon Beverly Hills location. Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. is a technologically advanced, scientifically developed, luxury skincare line dedicated to diminishing the effects of aging on the skin. Immortal Beauty Inc. has pledged to donate a percentage of the profit to charities selected by the community - Saving Jane, dedicated to the support and recovery of victims of human trafficking, along with Wags and Walks, a California dog rescue shelter facilitating foster and adoption services. United, Christina and Christophe will educate and inspire guests with various techniques and products to outrun the aging process while encouraging their guests to take care of themselves and the world around us.Come experience - touch, feel, and hear - about the future of skin, hair, and body care.“Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good” is the mantra that Christina Fulton lives by in her work and her philanthropic efforts. Her influence in the community has surpassed her impact on anti-aging skincare products as she has been influential through her involvement in supporting single mothers as victims of abuse shelters, anti-bullying campaigns, homeless recovery programs, and more.Today, Christina wants to extend her Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good philosophy to her guests: inviting them to look good with her revolutionary skin care products, feel good about the results, and do good by making a difference as their contributions go towards supporting important causes such as Saving Jane and Wags and Walks.BEAUTY. + GIVE.:Immortal Beauty, Inc. will benefit the 501(c)(3) Saving Jane, a charity that supports survivors and victims of human trafficking, alongside Wags and Walks, a California dog rescue shelter aiming to foster and provide adoption programs.About Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc.:Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. is a technologically advanced, premium, luxury, skincare line. Christina Fulton’s exclusive formula was developed and compounded by Christina and her partner, CEO Iki Sakakura of Japan’s Love Renaissance. Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. takes advantage of years of Christina’s knowledge and research, in addition to science, testing and technology using world-class masterminds from Japanese scientists, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, experts and a Caltech University Biochemist. Together they have paved the way to slow down the way we age.Read more about their anti-aging products and their specific effects on the Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. website:



