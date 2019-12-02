Christina Fulton and Christophe Schatteman Announce Pop Up Event For Revolutionary Philanthropic Skincare Line
Come experience - touch, feel, and hear - about the future of skin, hair, and body care.
“Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good” is the mantra that Christina Fulton lives by in her work and her philanthropic efforts. Her influence in the community has surpassed her impact on anti-aging skincare products as she has been influential through her involvement in supporting single mothers as victims of abuse shelters, anti-bullying campaigns, homeless recovery programs, and more.
Today, Christina wants to extend her Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good philosophy to her guests: inviting them to look good with her revolutionary skin care products, feel good about the results, and do good by making a difference as their contributions go towards supporting important causes such as Saving Jane and Wags and Walks.
BEAUTY. + GIVE.:
Immortal Beauty, Inc. will benefit the 501(c)(3) Saving Jane, a charity that supports survivors and victims of human trafficking, alongside Wags and Walks, a California dog rescue shelter aiming to foster and provide adoption programs.
About Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc.:
Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. is a technologically advanced, premium, luxury, skincare line. Christina Fulton’s exclusive formula was developed and compounded by Christina and her partner, CEO Iki Sakakura of Japan’s Love Renaissance. Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. takes advantage of years of Christina’s knowledge and research, in addition to science, testing and technology using world-class masterminds from Japanese scientists, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, experts and a Caltech University Biochemist. Together they have paved the way to slow down the way we age.
Read more about their anti-aging products and their specific effects on the Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. website:
http://immortalbeautyinc.com
Juliette Harris
ItGirl Public Relations
+1 8183212317
