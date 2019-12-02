Beer Institute Names Alex Davidson as Director of Media Relations

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute–one of the nation’s oldest trade associations representing America’s brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers–today announced Alex Davidson has joined the organization as its director of media relations.

A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park, Davidson most recently worked for Representative Paul Mitchell (R-MI) as his communications director. Before joining Representative Mitchell’s staff, Davidson worked for both Representatives Blake Farenthold (R-TX) and Mike Bost (R-IL).

“Beer is an iconic part of American culture and I am excited to have been tapped to join the Beer Institute’s team,” said Davidson. “I look forward to telling the story of the millions of hardworking men and women who make up our nation’s thriving beer industry.”

“I am pleased to welcome Alex to the Beer Institute and draw on his extensive Capitol Hill experience as we advocate for the more than 2.1 million Americans who owe their jobs to our nation's beer industry," said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. "Alex will be an excellent member of the Beer Institute team as we work to extend federal excise tax relief for all American brewers, provide greater transparency to aluminum benchmarking, and talk about the countless occasions where beer is the ideal alcohol beverage."

