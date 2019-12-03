Aidin and Maryland Hospital Association Offer the Care Transition Excellence Program to Member Hospitals

Maryland Hospital Association Aidin

The Care Transition Excellence program will help hospitals reduce care delays and improve the quality of care received by patients from post-acute providers.

BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICAQ, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Hospital Association is excited to offer the Care Transition Excellence Program to member hospitals. The Program helps hospitals reduce care transition delays and improve the quality of care received by patients from post-acute providers (e.g., Skilled Nursing, Home Health Agencies, Hospice Providers, etc.) across the country.

This Program is offered in conjunction with Aidin, an online marketplace for care transitions. Aidin’s online marketplace helps hospital staff match providers available for each patient’s unique medical needs and puts the performance of those providers in the patient’s hands at the moment they are selecting their next care provider.

The Care Transition Excellence Program enables Maryland’s health systems to place post-acute care referrals in Aidin’s marketplace and identify providers who are the best match for each patient across 16 different performance criteria.

“Our member hospitals rely on high-quality post-acute providers for their patients,” says Meghan McClelland, senior vice president of operations at the Maryland Hospital Association. “We believe the Care Transition Excellence Program will help to more quickly get patients into the appropriate settings. This can ensure their clinical care and personal needs are met while also reducing the overall cost of care.”

“We are excited to partner with the Maryland Hospital Association to help improve post-acute outcomes across the state. Aidin’s mission is to help patients safely transition out of the hospital when they are medically ready to the highest quality post-acute provider available. With MHA we will help hundreds of thousands of patients make better choices in post-acute care while reducing unnecessary time in the hospital”. – John Laursen, Chief Revenue Officer, Aidin.





