Seneca establishes new Fintech Centre in Mumbai in partnership with the Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca has opened a new Fintech Centre in Mumbai, India in collaboration with the Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research (TIMSR).

The Seneca-TIMSR Fintech Centre will see academic and applied research collaboration between the two institutions, including offering Seneca programs in flexible learning modules and developing corporate training initiatives in India.

This venture builds on Seneca’s expertise in fintech and its graduate certificate already offered to Canadian students, the first of its kind at an Ontario college. Fintech is a blend of technology and business savvy that brings innovative new approaches to banking and other financial services.

Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Seneca and TIMSR during his trade mission to India in late November and praised Seneca’s initiative in one of the world’s largest economies.

“Through this mission we were proud to support Seneca as they expand their reach into India, a high priority market," said Minister Fedeli. "Greater collaboration between our educational institutions means stronger economic ties and helps position us on the world stage as a premier destination to do business and invest."

“This is an exciting initiative that will allow two great postsecondary education institutions based in the banking capitals of our respective countries to create new opportunities for our students,” said Seneca President David Agnew. “This partnership between Seneca and TIMSR provides a gateway for an exchange of ideas and resources to develop the financial technology experts of tomorrow.”

“We have had a successful partnership with Seneca in the last two years and we are embarking on a new journey in the financial technology domain,” said TIMSR CEO Karan Singh. “We are looking forward to advancing this relationship so that these two economic capitals can collaborate in the emergent fintech field.”

The two institutions have agreed to a five-year term with Seneca investing in technology-related equipment and funding human resources training and facilitation. TIMSR will leverage its relationship with its 50,000 registered students, as well as professionals from the alumni network working in the corporate world, to promote the new Fintech Centre and its programs.

About Seneca

Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca provides a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work.

