Zephyr Real Estate Continues Annual Food Drive Tradition

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again, Zephyr Real Estate is participating in the annual food and toy drive. Donation barrels for the holiday toy drive are available in all Zephyr offices. The San Francisco/Marin Food Bank is requesting monetary donations this year because the collective cash donations have much more buying power.



New unwrapped toys are requested to fill the barrels, which will be collected on Monday, December 16, for distribution in time for the holidays. Each Zephyr office manager will be accepting cash donations to shop for toys or to be donated to the Food Bank .

The need continues to grow each year, and children especially are vulnerable through the cold winter months. Through the Food Bank, each donated $1 doubles to provide four meals. The Food Bank belief is that hunger in this community is a solvable problem, and has been working toward that end since 1987. 30,000 families are fed annually throughout the Bay Area from over 278 pantries, and 60 percent of the food is fresh produce.

The San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program has been at work since 1949 to provide toys for children whose holiday will otherwise be bleak. Last year, 300 firefighters and friends distributed over 200,000 toys to more than 40,000 kids. The program also serves other community organizations such as women and children shelters, cancer wards, pediatric AIDS units and inner-city schools. The program is solely dependent on donations and will happily provide a collection barrel at business locations upon request. Hundreds of thousands of toys are given to children each year.

Toys are requested for ages infant through 12 years, and the greatest need this year is for girls, ages 8 through 12. Suggestions include sports equipment, arts and crafts, games and game systems.

“We continue to support the SF/Marin Food Bank and the SF Firefighters Toy Program, year after year, because they are truly dedicated to getting the maximum benefit to those in need,” commented Randall Kostick, President and CEO of Zephyr. “All our clients, colleagues and neighbors are invited to join our agents and staff in providing toys and meals to those less fortunate this holiday season.”

