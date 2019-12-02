Energy Department Awards $7 Million for Research in Subsurface Stress and Lost Circulation in Geothermal Drilling

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected three new projects to receive up to $7 million to research and develop innovative technologies that will reduce the cost of geothermal drilling operations and field development, which is a key step toward achieving geothermal energy’s full resource potential as outlined in the DOE GeoVision study. The selected projects will focus on two significant barriers: understanding the state of stress in the subsurface, and mitigating lost circulation events (LCEs) in drilling.

The projects selected by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Geothermal Technologies Office (GTO) include: