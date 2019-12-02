Outlook on Jordan's Defense Market, 2019-2024 - Jordanian Defense Budget Will Increase at a CAGR of 4.28% Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jordanian Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the Jordanian Defense Market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. The report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The Jordan's defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Jordan defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter's Five Force analysis of the Jordanian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Jordan defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Key Highlights

Jordan's military expenditure excluding US-aid, stands at US$1.7 billion in 2019 and registered a CAGR of 5.87% during the historic period. The defense industry of Jordan is expected to register steady growth over the forecast.The growth was primarily driven by the need to adequately support counter terrorist operations against IS. Instability in Syria, coupled with the rampant spread of IS ideology in Iraq.

The MoD expected to invets in Armored Personnel Carriers, Multirole Combat Aircraft,and Howitzer, among others.

Reasons to Buy

This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Jordan defense industry market trends for the coming five years

The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

A deep qualitative analysis of the Jordan defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About the Publisher



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Procurement Programs

3.1.2. Key Drivers and Challenges

3.2. Defense Market Size - Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Jordanian defense budget, excluding US aid, will increase at a CAGR of 4.28% over the forecast period

3.2.2. Jordanian aggregate defense expenditure - inclusive of US military aid - will post a forecast-period CAGR of 6.57%

3.2.3. Hostility in neighboring countries and foreign military aid to drive defense expenditure

3.2.4. Jordanian defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP to average 3.6% over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Revenue expenditure to continue to take precedence over capital expenditure

3.3.2. Financial Aid from the US contributes a major share of the country's capital expenditure

3.3.3. The country's capital expenditure excluding US aid to post a CAGR of 2.42% over the forecast period

3.3.4. Per capita defense expenditure to grow over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Homeland security expenditure to post a forecast-period CAGR of 2.64%

3.4.2. Political turmoil and unauthorized activities in refugee camps will be the key factors driving HLS expenditure

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Jordan ranks among the lowest defense spending countries in the world

3.5.2. Jordan's defense spending will remain minimal when compared to regional peer Saudi Arabia

3.5.3. Jordan allocate a lower percentage of GDP to defense than its regional peers

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Simulators

3.6.1. Top 10 defense market sectors by value, 2019-2024



4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. The majority of Jordan's military equipment is acquired through foreign imports

4.1.2. The Netherlands, the US, and Belgium were the dominant suppliers of defense equipment to Jordan

4.1.3. Aircraft, armored vehicles, and air defense systems dominated Jordan's defense imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Defense exports expected to grow over the forecast period

4.2.2. Pakistan and the US accounted for the largest shares of Jordanian defense exports

4.2.3. Defense exports include aircraft, armored vehicles, and artillery



5. Market Entry Strategy

5.1. Market Regulation

5.1.1. The government allows FDI in the defense industry with stipulations

5.1.2. Jordan does not impose any offset obligations

5.2. Market Entry Route

5.2.1. Budgeting Process

5.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

5.2.3. Government-to-government deals are the preferred market entry route for foreign OEMs

5.2.4. Joint ventures and technology transfer form attractive entry routes for foreign manufacturers



6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

6.1. Competitive Landscape Overview



7. Business Environment and Country Risk

7.1. Economic Performance

7.1.1. GDP per capita

7.1.2. Gross domestic product

7.1.3. Export of goods and services (LCU Billion)

7.1.4. Import of goods and services

7.1.5. Gross national disposable income

7.1.6. LCU per US$ (period average)

7.1.7. Market capitalization of listed companies

7.1.8. Market capitalization of listed companies as a percentage of GDP

7.1.9. Total government cash surplus/deficit as a percentage of GDP

7.1.10. Goods exports as a percentage of GDP

7.1.11. Goods Imports as a percentage of GDP

7.1.12. Services Imports as a percentage of GDP

7.1.13. Services exports as a percentage of GDP

7.1.14. Mining, manufacturing, and utilities output



Companies Mentioned



Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Critical Solutions International

King Abdullah II Design and Development Bureau (KADDB)

