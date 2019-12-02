Correction of Stockwatch’s Hugely Erroneous Press Release Title

/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) wishes to clarify an erroneous headline published by Stockwatch. Globex has NOT put itself on the block as reported by Stockwatch this morning. It has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to study ways to enhance the value of Globex’s huge asset base through various types of transactions.



Again, Globex has NOT put itself on the block. We regret the confusion propagated by Stockwatch’s poorly thought-out press release title which in no way reflects either the content of the press release, nor the intention of Globex’s agreement with Canaccord.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, President and CEO of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



54,398,852 shares issued and outstanding



