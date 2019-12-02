Community Bank of the Chesapeake Sponsors 12 Organizations in 12 Days of Giving on Facebook

/EIN News/ -- WALDORF, Md., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake will take to social media to raise awareness of 12 deserving local organizations that do inspiring things for the community. The Bank will feature one per day over a 12-day period, December 2 – 13, on its Facebook page. Every time a user “Likes” the Bank’s post, the Bank will donate $1 (up to 150 likes) to the particular organization being featured. In addition, the Bank is donating a base amount of $350 to each group, for a total amount of up to $500 given to each cause.



“Join us @cbtcconnects to help us give back to 12 deserving local organizations this year – one 'Like' on our featured post could help provide for an organization who needs new equipment, who are feeding the hungry or, who are building homes for someone in need,” said Diane Hicks, Vice President and Director of Marketing of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Join us in the spirit of giving and click 'Like' on our 12 Days of Giving posts.”

The selected organizations promote a wide array of causes, from feeding and providing shelter for those in need, to animal welfare and health care.

The 12 organizations chosen for Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s 12 Days of Giving include Center for Abused Persons, Christmas in April, St. Mary’s, Community Mediation Center of Calvert County, Downtown Greens, Fredericksburg SPCA, Friends of Calvert Library, Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Museum, Gwyneth’s Gift, Humane Society of Calvert County, Spring Dell Center, St. Mary’s Nursing Center Foundation and The Arnold House.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland and serving the community since 1950, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.6 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com . Member FDIC.

CONTACT:

Diane Hicks

Vice President

Director of Marketing

(240) 427-1047

hicksd@cbtc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2739a612-9ef3-42a7-95bd-526fe68e7fae

12 Days of Giving 12 Days of Giving



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.