HMG Strategy is Excited to Announce That it Has Been Selected to Produce SIM Connect Live 2020 with the Society for Information Management (SIM) International

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn. and MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world’s largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders, is proud to announce that it has been selected by the SIM to produce SIM Connect Live 2020, a two-day conference to be held in Austin, TX in December 2020.



SIM Connect Live , the SIM’s flagship national event, brings together hundreds of CIOs, senior IT executives, leading academicians and prominent consultants as an immersive learning experience for top IT leaders. The conference explores the disruptive trends that are impacting business today and the innovative mindset that’s required for IT executives to successfully lead their organizations into the future.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with such a world-class organization as SIM,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The synergies that our two organizations bring in providing unique insights into leadership, disruption, innovation, transformation and career ascent for top-tier technology executives promises to make this the must-attend event for technology leaders in 2020 and beyond.”

“The SIM leadership team has great confidence in HMG Strategy. The relationship with Hunter and HMG Strategy has developed over more than a decade and we are excited to step into this new arena with them,” said Mark Taylor, CEO of SIM. “This event is being developed with the SIM chapter and national leadership team at the center of our intent. The HMG Strategy network of exceptional leaders is the perfect compliment to the SIM leadership community.”

HMG Strategy, which will provide program design and event management for SIM Connect Live 2020, currently partners with 15 of the 42 SIM chapters in the U.S. and works closely with SIM chapter leaders and its Advisory Board members to create compelling content for technology executives at each of its 30+ Executive Leadership Summits across North America and London. HMG Strategy’s events are complemented by its distinctive thought leadership research agenda and digital research platform which provides technology executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer insights on the key geo-economic trends and original thought leadership content they need to deliver courageous leadership and business transformation into the C-suite and the boardroom.

“We plan to work closely with Mark and the SIM board to bring the most captivating content to CIOs and technology executives attending SIM Connect Live,” said Muller. Topics currently being discussed for SIM Connect Live include Becoming Boardroom Ready, recommendations for CIOs to power their career ascent, leveraging emerging technologies for competitive advantage, successfully driving digital innovation, and the IT leader’s role in fostering a customer-centric culture.

To learn more about SIM Connect live, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

About the Society for Information Management (SIM)

SIM (The Society for Information Management) (http://simnet.org) is the world’s premier organization for IT leaders. Since 1968, SIM has inspired the minds of the most prestigious IT leaders in the industry — including CIOs, senior IT executives, prominent academicians, consultants, and other IT leaders. Today, SIM is comprised of more than 5,000 members who come together to share, network and give back to their communities through the collaboration of SIM’s 42 local chapters.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/349ba19d-71ab-4cef-97f9-93127fc13b14

SIM Connect Live HMG Strategy is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Society for Information Management (SIM) International to produce SIM Connect Live 2020, SIM's flagship event to be held in Austin, TX in December 2020.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.