Shopin, retail blockchain and artificial intelligence innovator, to host AMA (Ask Me Anything) On Wednesday 4 December

Shopin December 2019 AMA

CTO Professor Georgi Gospodinov and CEO Eran Eyal will be on YouTube Live, updating on Shopin's progress and addressing community questions this week.

Whilst we endeavor to update stakeholders on progress regularly over press releases, blogs and social media, there is nothing better than connecting directly with our supporters through AMAs” — Eran Eyal - Founder and CEO of Shopin

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shopin team will be hosting a YouTube Live Ask Me Anything (AMA) this Wednesday 4 December 2019 at 11:00 Eastern Time.

During this hour-long update, the Shopin team are excited to connect with the Shopin community and add more clarity to our participants and stakeholders regarding the status of the project and it's products.

This YouTube Live AMA will give the community to post questions in advance at the supplied Reddit link, and for CEO Eran Eyal and our CTO Professor Georgi Gospodinov to address those questions.

Interested parties can click on this Reddit link to learn more and pre-post their questions:

https://www.reddit.com/user/shopinapp/comments/e50xu8/shopin_ama_wednesday_4_december_11am_et/

Due to the significant amount of progress achieved over 2019 in product and market validation, the Shopin team will use this opportunity to show live demos of products such as ShopScore, the Retail Intelligence Data Engine, and the recently-released production ready code of ShopChain.

In the past 2 months, Shopin issued major updates on ShopScore's purchase-data fabric projections, and launched ShopChain's Github repository, revealing open-source infrastructure for securing and decentralizing the consumer data in a GDPR-compliant approach. Read more about these updates here:

1. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/07/1942755/0/en/Shopin-launches-open-source-Github-of-GDPR-compliant-Distributed-Hash-Table-DHT-and-Blockchain-hybrid-infrastructure-with-a-new-whitepaper-and-yellow-paper.html

2. https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2019-10-23/shopin-project-1tn-of-purchase-data-transactions-in-the-retail-intelligence-data-engine-data-fabric-by-end-of-q4

---------------------------------------------------

About Shopin:

Shopin is dedicated to ensuring that timeless brands can remain timeless. We leverage groundbreaking artificial intelligence, blockchain, distributed networks and learnings from incredible ecommerce giants like Amazon and Alibaba to bring consumers closer to the brands they love, whilst enabling them to control their data more securely than ever before.

We have two core products:

ShopScore - aka Retail Intelligence Data Engine, where we have invented a patent-protected technical methodology to acquire and reverse engineer the purchase data insights of Amazon, eBay, Macy’s, Coach and many other major retailers to deliver unparalleled personalization and actionable recommendations for multiple divisions within the brand/ retailer.

Shopin - aka ShopChain, which is our long term vision for consumers to own and control their purchase data to drive the most personal experience in every site, app, and store, with a cryptocurrency to reward shoppers for engaging with ads, marketing and loyalty campaigns.

Shopin’s approach is to firstly create a massive data fabric decentralizing the retail industry’s purchase data and the underlying tools to interpret that data into actionable recommendations available through retorts and an API feed.

This data fabric is the core of ShopScore, and of ShopChain’s ability to make recommendations and personalization at heretofore unforeseen accuracy and performance with even minimal data as the entire retail industry’s purchase data is driving the results.

ShopChain’s unique architecture which combines an asynchronous, asymmetrical DHT and Blockchain ensures that the retailer and shopper’s data is highly performant, yet incredibly secure.

The Lead named Shopin as retail’s “Moonshot of the Year” in the Leading 100. Shopin is the winner of BTC Miami (North American Bitcoin Conference), CoinAgenda Global and Bitcoinference 2018.

What is Shopin for retail?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.