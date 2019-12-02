Pure Harvest Cannabis Group Uplists to the OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- Upgrade Comes as Company Accelerates Expansion





DENVER, CO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Pure Harvest Cannabis Group (OTC: PHCG), a publicly traded cannabis holding company, is pleased to announce that its common stock has been approved to be uplisted to OTC Market’s OTCQB platform, effective immediately.

Historically, upgrading to the OTCQB has resulted in increased liquidity for a company’s common stock as it provides shareholders and prospective investors with greater access to the majority of broker-dealers who trade stocks on the OTCQB. The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies and a significant amount of brokers cannot trade or recommend companies that are not listed on a trading platform such as the OTCQB.

“It is a significant achievement to have been accepted to trade on the OTCQB and to be listed among a class of better companies who are committed to increased transparency," stated Matt Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest. "This uplisting will help Pure Harvest tell its story to a much larger class of brokers, analysts and individual investors.”

“With our recent announcement regarding our plans to acquire SKM and to build our flagship Pure Harvest Cannabis/CBD Superstore, greenhouse cultivation center and processing laboratory, the opportunity to better showcase our efforts and business plan could not come at a better time,” added Gregarek.

About PHCG

The Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG) is an innovative publicly traded holding company involved in all cycles of cannabis and CBD development. The team is committed to providing the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO), producer, and distributor in well established and growing markets.

Pure Harvest is focused on developing precision dosed cannabinoid health and wellness consumer products and establishing Pure Harvest as an iconic consumer product brand offering a wide variety of cannabis/CBD products sold in multiple international markets that have legalized cannabis and hemp-derived products.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially.

Pure Harvest Cannabis Group Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com



