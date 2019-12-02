Isegoria Announces Funding and New Partnership

Partnership spearheads funding and sale of stock

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isegoria, the first of its kind blockchain-based news and independently funded media, entertainment and educational platform (ISE Media), announced today it has closed its first seed round of funding, thanks to its new partnership with Illumnine. Illumnine is a full-service business incubator partnering with its clients on all aspects of their business and utilizing its founder's experiences to help a business grow to its full potential. Illumnine will be working to help Isegoria to help move the ISE Media platform forward with development via funding, branding, and business development.



Isegoria's platform will consist of a collaboration of independent journalists and entertainers whose mission is to build a pure uncensored, blockchain-based, decentralized news and entertainment platform. The platform will also possess a funding mechanism for independent media and is spearheaded by multi-award-winning investigative journalist Ben Swann.

"ISE Media is thrilled to work with Illumnine, not only because of their deep understanding of the developing tech and media space, but because of their shared belief in free speech and the need for a true decentralized news and entertainment network. We are also pleased with how quickly they were able to help us with our seed funding," said Ben Swann, CEO and Founder of Isegoria.

"Our team is excited about this new venture with Isegoria. Isegoria is not only using cutting edge technology but has also constructed a platform that is necessary for the news and entertainment industry," said Bruce Heidelberg, Co-Founder of Illumnine.

About Illumnine:

As a premium, full-service business incubator, Illumnine supports its global client-base with all aspects of their businesses and is uniquely qualified to assist with blockchain development and its effective utilization. The company was founded as a partnership between two blockchain industry leaders, Team McAfee and Apereum. Co-founders John McAfee, Bruce Heidelberg and Tommy Austin of Team McAfee, along with Patrick Devereaux, comprise the team of Illumnine. Together, they form a comprehensive consulting team dedicated to using their superior technological wisdom and an extensive network of experts to provide highly effective business development and incredible growth strategies. For more information visit: http://illumnine.com/

About Isegoria:

There is an illusion of a free marketplace for ideas and debate in American and global media, when in fact powerful platforms are deciding which thoughts, ideas and messages the public will be allowed to hear, discuss and debate. Isegoria aims to capitalize on big tech’s deplatforming, demonetizing and silencing of quality independent journalists and entertainers, creating a space where content creators can share their work without fear of censorship by providing them a platform to distribute content to millions of people who digest their content daily. Isegoria is poised to create a platform that delivers unbiased, unfiltered information, and is committed to making the media industry radically transparent. For more information regarding Isegoria, please visit www.isegoria.com

Contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

508|643|8000



