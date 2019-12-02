Daktronics Brings TD Garden the First 2.5-Millimeter Centerhung Video Screens In Sports

/EIN News/ -- BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TD Garden continues to improve the game-day experience for their fans by partnering with Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, to install the first 2.5-millimeter centerhung video screens this year. The installation marks the tightest pixel pitch on a centerhung in sports.



“Our game presentation enhancements are some of the most exciting parts of TD Garden’s significant ‘Legendary Transformation’ this year,” said Lorraine Spadaro, vice president of technology at TD Garden. “The complete overhaul of the HDX screens significantly enhances the clarity and quality of game presentation and brings 4K quality video to our guests.”

The centerhung’s upgrade includes four new main video screens retrofitted into the existing structure to bring an overhauled viewing experience. Each display features 4.5 million pixels and measures 13 feet high by 23 feet wide.

“The tight 2.5-millimeter pixel pitch of their centerhung screens position TD Garden as innovators in the use of LED technology in sports venues,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “We’re proud to work with TD Garden on their venue upgrade efforts.”

The centerhung improvements come on the heels of 30 LED displays being installed in 2018 in vomitory locations along the seating fascia. These displays also featured the tight 2.5-millimeter line spacing for high-resolution imagery.

The new technology adds to the existing LED displays Daktronics had previously installed at the venue including two LED digital billboards and two 360-degree ribbon boards along the seating fascia.

Daktronics’ powerful Show Control System integrates the LED displays together for TD Garden. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution. For more information on Show Control, visit www.daktronics.com/show .

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com .

