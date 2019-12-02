Comic Relief USA Names Lorelei Williams as Senior Vice President of Grants Programs

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comic Relief USA – the American charity using the power of entertainment to drive positive change to help those who need it the most, and the organization behind Red Nose Day – has announced that Lorelei Williams has joined the organization as its new Senior Vice President of Grants Programs.

Over the past year, Williams served as an assessor on the Comic Relief USA team, focused primarily on grants for Red Nose Day. She was instrumental in the development of a five-year strategic grantmaking plan for the organization. In her new role, Williams will lead the grants program to help Comic Relief achieve its vision of a just world free from poverty, and strengthen and develop relationships with new and existing grantee partners including Feeding America, The Boys & Girls Clubs of America, International Rescue Committee, Covenant House, Children’s Health Fund, Save the Children, and The Global Fund, among many others. Williams will report directly to CEO Alison Moore.

“We are delighted to welcome Lorelei to the Comic Relief team,” said Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief USA. “Lorelei’s extensive experience and commitment to our mission will be a huge asset to the organization and will ensure our grantmaking continues to have the greatest impact for so many in need here in the U.S. and abroad.”

Williams comes to Comic Relief USA with wide-ranging experience as a leader and advisor across the non-profit and philanthropic sectors. Most recently, she was a philanthropic strategist at Oníra Advisors, where she counseled foundations and non-profits in the U.S., Africa, and Latin America on institutional development, strategic planning, program design, fundraising and grant evaluation. Williams holds a B.A. from Yale University in Political Science and African-American Studies and a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

About Comic Relief USA

Comic Relief USA, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change to help those who need it most in America and around the world. Campaigns include Red Nose Day, Idol Gives Back, and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. For more information about Comic Relief USA and its impact, visit www.comicrelief.org. Follow @comicreliefusa on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief USA, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion since the campaign’s founding in 1988.



Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty, and has raised over $190 million to date. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. Red Nose Day has received generous support from millions of Americans, hundreds of celebrities and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Brooke Wood Comic Relief USA 917 557 1232 b.wood@comicrelief.org Kevin Maloney One Hundred 212 601 8207 kevin.maloney@porternovelli.com



